Heroin defendant granted intervention

Kyle W. Weedman, 22, of 33 Bank St., Milan, was placed on three years of probation Monday. He has a 30-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of the term at any time without a hearing.

Since Weedman was accepted into the intervention program, he won’t have a conviction imposed if there are no probation violations and he successfully completes a certified substance abuse treatment program.

Weedman is charged with possession of heroin in connection with an Oct. 30 incident. That was when the Norwalk Police Department responded to an overdose.

“Weedman was administered Narcan,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Narcan neutralizes the effects of opiates in the body and can revive an OD victim.

“He had been sober for some time before the overdose. He has been in treatment since the day of the offense,” Kasper said.