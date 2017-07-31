What wines to drink with grilled seafood

Either form of seafood requires little more than throwing it on the grill.

A simple sauce of sambal oelek, horseradish, mayo and cilantro accompanies them.

All you need to complete the meal is one of these crisp white wines.

GRILLED OYSTERS AND SHRIMP WITH THAI-CREOLE SAUCE

In a bowl, combine 4 green onions, thinly sliced; 2 tomatoes, cored, coarsely chopped; 1/4 cup each chopped cilantro and mayonnaise; 1 teaspoon each sambal oelek and prepared horseradish and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place 20 oysters in their shells, rounded-shell side down, on a hot grill; cover. Cook until oysters open, 7-10 minutes. Transfer oysters to a platter. Place 12 large shrimp, peeled, butterflied, on the grill; brush shrimp with oil. Cook, turning once, until pink and cooked through; transfer to platter. Serve with the Thai-Creole sauce. Makes: 4 servings

Recipe by Donna Pierce

Pairings by sommelier Rachael Lowe of Spiaggia, as told to Michael Austin:

2016 Primosic Ribolla Gialla, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy: A great representation of the grape variety ribolla gialla, this wine was stainless steel-fermented and left to macerate on the skins for a slightly extended amount of time. Golden yellow, with ripe texture, the wine has aromas of golden apple, pear, dried mango and an orange finish. Its cleansing acidity will cut through the richness of the mayonnaise, while its rich texture will stand up to the smoky oysters.

2015 Domaine de la Bergerie Les Pierres Girard Anjou Blanc, Loire Valley, France: This 100 percent chenin blanc bottling from a seventh-generation winemaking family was grown on schist soils, hand-picked and fermented in large neutral casks. Notes of white peach, apricot, honeysuckle and a stony minerality will soften the spice of the sambal oelek in the dish, while the high acid finish of the wine will complement the richness of the oysters.

2015 Delille Cellars Chaleur Estate Blanc, Columbia Valley, Washington: This white Bordeaux-style blend is made of approximately 75 percent sauvignon blanc and 25 percent semillon aged in French oak barrels to achieve richness. Aromas of brioche, pineapple, melon, a hint of dried herbs and white flower will be a great pairing with this dish. The bright notes will work well with the shellfish, and the herbal component will intermingle with the cilantro.

