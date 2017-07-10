Get sweet on apricots

What to cook: Sometimes the best apricots are best savored as a simple snack, with a stack of napkins handy to help with each juicy bite. Slice the fruit to add sweet notes to a quick salad, or halve and grill apricots to caramelize the sugars before serving alongside a simple scoop of ice cream. Turn the fruit into a shrub — a sweetened, vinegar-based drink also called “drinking vinegars” — or add diced fruit to a summer sangria. If adding to a tart, galette or crumble, the skins are easily removed before using: Score the base of each fruit with an X, then place in boiling water just until the skin begins to curl. Remove the fruit to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and peel the skin away as soon as the fruit is cool enough to handle.

What’s on the horizon: Tomatillos, wrapped in their delicate paper skins, are making a good show at a number of stands, and corn is starting to show up.

