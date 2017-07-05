Throw chicken on the grill, and pop open one of these wines

___

Make this

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

Cut 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts in half horizontally; place them on a plate. Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, the juice of half a lemon and 1 large clove of garlic, finely minced; pour over the chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the chicken over a medium-hot fire until cooked through and lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Place 2 lemons cut side down on the grill until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve chicken, sliced, over couscous; squeeze the grilled lemons over. Makes: 4 servings

Recipe by Mary Ellen Rae, Los Angeles Times

Drink this

Pairings by sommelier Alan Beasey of The Purple Pig, as told to Michael Austin:

2015 Weingut Tegernseerhof Federspiel Terrassen Riesling, Wachau, Austria: This riesling has aromas of grapefruit, fresh lemons and lemon verbena, plus flavors of peach and ripe apricot, honeydew melon and bit of minerality. A touch of sweetness on the finish will perfectly contrast the tartness of the lemon chicken _ just as tartness and sweetness coexist in lemonade.

2013 Bastianich Vespa Bianco, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy: For a white wine with more body and structure, this blend of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and picolit is complex yet elegant, with rich fruit and crisp acidity. Aromas include citrus, tropical fruit, peach and honeysuckle. On the palate the wine is lush without being heavy, with lemon, pineapple and apricots followed by an undertone of fresh herbs and a hint of sweetness from the picolit.

2013 Guy Amiot et Fils, Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France: This fresh and fruity red wine boasts bright red cherry and ripe raspberry aromas, and flavors that are bright and crisp: black cherries and black currants complemented by a touch of savory herbs, slight tannins and tart acidity. The style will match the light and savory dish well.

