Popular Caribbean sandwich gives a taste of Jamaica

Roti is a flatbread made from stoneground whole meal flour. In the Caribbean roti may refer to both the flat-bread and the filled wrap served as street food. For this quick version, I used a thin whole wheat wrap found in most supermarkets.

Open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the meal.

Helpful Hints:

— Curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. It loses its flavor quickly. If older than 6 months, buy a new one.

— Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.

Countdown:

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Make roti filling.

— While filling cooks, assemble a salad.

— Finish roti.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Quick Fix dinner.

To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1/2 pound red or yellow potatoes, 1 bottle curry powder, 1 bottle paprika, 1 can low-sodium chickpeas,1 bag washed-ready-to-eat salad, and 1 package whole wheat thin wraps.

Staples: canola oil, onion, minced garlic, low-sodium chicken broth, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

———

CARIBBEAN ROTI

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/2 pound red or yellow potatoes (about 1 3/4-cup cubes)

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup diced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1/2 cup canned, rinsed and drained low-sodium chickpeas

1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Salt

2 whole wheat thin wraps

Remove visible fat from the chicken and cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch cubes. Wash potatoes, do not peel and cut into pieces about the same size as the chicken. Set aside. Heat oil a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the chicken, onion and garlic. Saute 3 minutes, stirring to help chicken brown on all sides. Add the curry powder and paprika. Stir to make sure all ingredients are coated with the spices. Add the chickpeas, potatoes and chicken broth. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes. Add a little water if the skillet becomes dry. Add salt to taste. Place the two wraps on a counter and fill with the chicken mixture. Roll up and serve with the salad. Or, serve the filling and wraps separately and each person can fill his own.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 583 calories (26 percent from fat), 17.1 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 7 g monounsaturated), 138 mg cholesterol, 53.8 g protein, 60.5 g carbohydrates, 19.3 g fiber, 560 mg sodium.

* * *

SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Add salad to a bowl and toss with the dressing.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 27 calories (13 percent from fat), 0.4 g fat (0.1 g saturated, 0.3 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 3.8 g carbohydrates, 2.0 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.

———

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of "Delicious One-Pot Dishes," featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot.

———

