These lightened up lemon bars are perfect for spring

Gianna Dinuzzo, food blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, made these lemon bars. Watch a video at www.fresnobee.com/living

Dinuzzo used eggs from Burroughs Farms in Denair, and whole wheat flour from Coke Farms in San Juan Bautista, Calif.

LIGHTENED UP LEMON BARS

For the crust:

1 cup cashews

1 cup almonds

1/4 cup shredded coconut

3/4 cup raisins

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Grated zest from 1 lemon

For the lemon filling:

3 free range eggs

1 free range egg, yoke only

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Grated zest from 2-3 lemons

1/2 cup granulated sweetener

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. For the crust, add in all crust ingredients to a large food processor, except pure maple syrup.

3. Next, slowly pour in the pure maple syrup and combine until a crumbly, gooey, cookie dough-like consistency is reached.

4. Spray a square baking pan with coconut oil or non-stick spray.

5. Mold the crust into a thin, even layer covering the bottom of the pan.

6. In a large bowl, whisk together all filling ingredients until smooth. Then, pour it over the crust.

7. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the lemon filling is jelled and set.

8. Remove from the oven, then allow it to cool for at least 15 minutes.

9. Dust with powdered sugar, then cut into squares to serve & enjoy!

