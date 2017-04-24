Salsa heats up this quick pork dish

This is, also, a great way to spice up leftover meats such as chicken, roast beef or turkey. Just warm the meat in a skillet and add salsa on top.

Helpful Hints:

— Any type of green vegetable can be substituted for the peas.

— Dried linguine can be used. Cook the pasta for 5 minutes, add peas and cook 4 more minutes.

Countdown:

— Bring water to a boil.

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make linguine.

— Make pork.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.

To buy: 1/4 pound fresh linguine, 1 package frozen peas, 3/4 pound boneless pork chops, 1 jar chunky mild salsa and 1 small bunch parsley (optional).

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

———

SALSA PORK SCALLOPPINI WITH FRESH LINGUINE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3 cups water

1/4 pound fresh linguine

1 cup frozen peas

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided use

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 pound boneless pork chops

3/4 cup chunky mild salsa

1/2 cup chopped parsley (optional)

Bring water to a boil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pasta and peas. Bring back to a boil for 3 minutes. Drain and remove to a bowl. Toss with 1 teaspoon oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 2 minutes. Turn pork over and brown 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook 5 to 6 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Divide linguine between 2 plates. Place pork on the plates and spoon salsa on top. Sprinkle parsley over pork. Yield: 2 servings.

Per serving: 551 calories (22 percent from fat) 13.4 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 5.1 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 52 g protein, 55.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 582 mg sodium.

———

(Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot. Additional titles by Gassenheimer include “Quick and Easy Chicken,” “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” and “The Flavors of the Florida Keys.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com)

———

©2017 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.