February events at Norwalk Public Library

The 2017 Winter Reading continues through Feb. 11. Earn tickets and a chance to win by returning books at either desk.

Storytime is the best, and children up to age 5 years old can attend every Thursday at 11 a.m.

Teen Times this month are Thursday, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. Grades 6-12 can enjoy snacks and crafts, play video games, or just hang out. The teen Valentine’s Day party is on Feb. 9.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is Feb. 17. Come in for special surprises all day. Join the librarians in the children’s room for crafts and activities, including a celebration of “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Build a clay pencil holder at Make & Take Tuesday on Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Grades K-5 can sign up at the children’s desk.

In a special event, Marc DeWerth of the Ohio Bigfoot conference speaker will be joining the library on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. He will be bringing tales of sightings, advice for novice bigfoot hunters and answers to your mythological questions.

The Prize Fighter Book Club meets Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. This month’s riveting read, “Same Kind of Different as Me,” is soon-to-be released as a major motion picture and is available for checkout at the main desk. Visit the library’s website at http://www.norwalk.lib.oh.us/ or call 419-668-6063 for information on programs, services and more.

Special Hours: the library will open at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 for a staff in-service, and will be closed on Feb. 20 for President’s Day. Regular library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Norwalk Public Library is located at 46 W. Main Street.