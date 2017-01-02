It's another boy!

Christina and Thaddeus Jefferson became the proud parents of 7-pound, 11-ounce, 20-inch long James La’Mar Jefferson, who was born at 10:44 p.m. Sunday at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He is the fourth child for the Sandusky couple.

James was predicted to be a New Year’s baby, but the infant nearly came on New Year’s Eve, his mother said.

“I’m happy,” Christina said. “I wanted to induce him. I wasn’t sure he was coming and I thought we were going to have to induce him a little early.”

“I didn’t want him to be induced, though,” Thaddious said. “I just didn’t like the thought of forcing him to come out. He’ll come out when he’s ready. But we really did not think he was going to come on his due date.”

“They called his due date exactly from the beginning,” Christina added. “Sometimes they give you two different due dates, but they didn’t with him. They said he’d be a New Year’s baby and they were right.”

This was the perfect beginning to the new year for the couple, who have high hopes for 2017 — Norwalk’s bicentennial.

“Pretty much, it already started off good,” she said. “We had our baby on the first day.”

James’ older brothers, Mason, 5, and Elijah, 3, and stepsister, Cassidy, 2, were thrilled by the new arrival.

“They were so excited. I think they were more excited than me,” their father said with a laugh.

“When my youngest came in the room, I told him the baby wasn’t in my stomach any more and he said, ‘What? Let me see. Where’s the baby?’ He was so excited,” Christina said.

Though Thaddious joked that the baby being a boy saved him “a lot of money,” Christina said she had secretly been hoping for a girl “but I’m very happy (about James),” she added.

When asked if the couple will have another baby in the future, Thaddious said he didn’t know but “probably not.”

“I’m having another one,” Christina said with a smile. “I really want to have a girl.”

However, they might wait about four years to let the children grow up a little, she added.

To celebrate James’ arrival as the first baby of the year, his parents were presented with a gift basket full of baby items from the Fisher-Titus Gift Shop and Fisher-Titus Auxiliary. Baby New Year also was presented with a Huron County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.