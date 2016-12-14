Nominate your favorite older Ohioan for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

“Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame very often are ordinary people who do extraordinary things in their communities or careers,” said Stephanie M. Loucka, director of the department. “Their accomplishments represent a lifetime of hard work, dedication, ingenuity, kindness and compassion. They not only deserve to be recognized for their contributions, but they also should be lifted up as examples for the rest of us to strive to emulate.”

Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. In addition to being age 60 and older, nominees must be native-born Ohioans or residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Those selected for the Hall of Fame will join more than 450 older Ohioans inducted into the hall since its inception in 1978. While nominations are accepted year-round, nominations must be received by January 31 to be considered for induction in 2017.

Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/news/halloffame/.