Kline crowned bicentennial royalty

Nominees for the positions of queen and ambassador were asked questions such as why they loved the Maple City, and how they would show a friend around town for the day. More unusual questions included, “What is the strangest thing that’s ever happened to you?” and “If you were a warning sign, what would you say?”

Many of the answers overlapped, as the long-time residents shared some of the things they think makes Norwalk great.

Contestants for queen included Joyce Ditz, Norma Hicks, Mary Kline, Virginia Poling and Judith Sommers. Up for ambassador were Denny Corrigan, George Mitro, Dwight Tkach, Bruce “Skip” Wilde and William “Willie” Yarber.

Kline was crowned bicentennial royalty and Yarber was named Norwalk ambassador.

A former U.S. census-taker and mother of 13 children, Kline had a long list of accomplishments to recommend her. She was involved on the St. Paul board, and said she once enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband and children. Mother Theresa and George Washington were the historical figures she would like to meet most.

Kline referred to Mother Theresa as one of the most selfless people she had ever heard of. If given one wish, she said it would be world peace.

“War would not be an option,” Kline said.

Yarber is also a dedicated resident of Norwalk, and said he would like to dedicate the rest of his life to living here. He has served as an announcer for the Huron County Fair for 20 years, said his hero is his mother and if he had a wish he would stop “PC (politically correct)” culture and “bring back a sense of humor.”

When asked what charities he supported, he chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which he said made a difference in his own life.

The boisterous announcer brought a sense of humor to the table — engaging in banter with the judges and his fellow nominees.

When the judges asked what distinguished him from the rest, he had one answer: “A lot more years to be the ambassador.”

He also praised former mayor R. Thomas Cochran, saying that he was a man “to look up to.”

Yarber said he made a promise to Cochran that he, too, would become mayor. Yarber said the position of ambassador was a good step forward to that goal.