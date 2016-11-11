The students helped to make the Norwalk area a brighter and happier-looking place with community service activities including raking and cleaning yards and hanging Christmas lights around Main Street trees.

Make a Difference Day started in 1992 and is one of the largest annual days of service nationwide “where volunteers and communities have come together with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others,” the Make a Difference Day website states.

St. Paul seventh-grader Avery Thompson, 13, of Collins, said she felt it is important to help the community because it makes people smile.

“We’re doing it without profit; they don’t have to pay us,” Thompson said. “The lights always make people feel happy. I like to come down here and see all the lights all lit up.”

Her friend, Brooke Bleile, 14, of Norwalk, agreed.

“We’re doing it just so (others) don’t have to have a lot of people that have to come out and do this. Then they can do other things (to help),” Bleile said.

Thompson said she also feels it is important to help the community on a regular basis, not just on a special day.

“It makes people happy to see kids doing good stuff and helping out I think and it helps people and spreads God’s love,” she said.