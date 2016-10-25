Give blood with the American Red Cross

Many regular donors delay giving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day because of holiday activities. This often causes a drop in donated blood available for patients. Therefore, more donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help ensure the blood supply is sufficient through the winter months.

For blood donor Katie Osorio, giving a little bit of time is worth it because she’s giving someone a chance at life.

“Someone’s mother, brother, sister, father or the love of someone’s life has been given back to their loved ones all because I gave something that I could. It takes so little from me and gives a world back to another,” she said.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming Area Blood Drives:

Monroeville — Nov. 4, 1 to 7 p.m., Huron Joint Fire Dept. 155 Monroe St.;

Norwalk — Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. VFW 140 Milan Road; Nov. 15, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. St. Paul High School, 93 E. Main St.;

Castalia — Nov. 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St.;

Huron — Nov. 3, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St.; and

Sandusky — Nov. 14, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors now can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.