It's a Cleveland thing — you wouldn't understand

And with the Cleveland Indians hosting Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, you’ll know exactly where to find them — at home watching history in the making.

For the first time since 1997, the Tribe has advanced to the Fall Classic.

“We should have won that,” Norwalk resident Joel Simpson said. “It’s been 20 years and it’s about time. And it’s because of (Indians Manager Terry) Francona. That’s the only reason. And (relief pitcher Andrew) Miller. I’ve never seen anyone manage a team as great as (Francona) has.”

Simpson was referring how the Indians responded after losing starting pitchers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco and catcher Yan Gomes just weeks before the postseason.

“We were down to three pitchers and (Francona) brought out a secret weapon with Ryan Merritt and nobody knew about him.”

Merritt, who only had one previous start in his MLB career, pitched almost four and a half scoreless innings against the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, helping to give Cleveland a 3-0 win.

Who the Indians will face in the World Series is still up in the air. With the Chicago Cubs up 3-2 in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series, the decision could be made tonight.

“I’d rather see the Cubs,” Simpson said. “They can’t hit breaking balls either. They’re built actually like Toronto. They’ve got their own ‘Big 3’. We just have to keep throwing breaking balls. They’re just going to have to hit it.”

Simpson was born in Cleveland and has lived his whole life a Cleveland fan.

When Tribe first baseman Carlos Santana put the squeeze on a popped up ball in the bottom of ninth in Game 5, Simpson was more relieved than anything.

“I’m a huge Cleveland fan and it’s just like a dream come true. I’m 62 years old — I’ve been waiting for this all my life.”

With the Cleveland Cavaliers coming from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals and now the Tribe in the World Series, Simpson, among most other Cleveland fans, is simply in awe.

“I think people are stunned because we’ve got this back-to-back. People are probably a little more stunned that it happened because it shouldn’t have happened this year, it really shouldn’t have. They’re just playing such great ball. I’m really, really excited.”

Simpson believes the key to winning the Series is simple — good pitching.

“In playoff games it’s always pitching. Always pitching. It’ll never be anything different, it’s always been that way. Just look back when Bob Gibson was pitching. ... When the Atlanta Braves beat the Indians in 1995, it was all because of pitching. They pitched around the best offense probably ever on field.”

It doesn’t matter who the Tribe will take on, as long as they keep on doing what they were doing.

“I think Francona is mixing it up so much, so good, that the hitters on the other team, like Toronto, they didn’t know who was going to be pitching the next inning. We’re changing pitchers and they can’t adjust, so they’re up there flailing away. Major League Baseball, the network, had this thing ‘Release the Kraken.’ They call Miller the ‘Kraken’ because he’s coming in and he’s done more than anybody ever has done as far as relieving in the postseason and that’s with 14 strikeouts and facing only 25 batters. That’s 56 percent. That’s crazy. They’re going to go with the bullpen.

Is it time for the Tribe to win the World Series? The last time the Indians did so was in 1948 — 68 years ago.

“I’ve never seen one, and I’ve been waiting.”

We’ve all been waiting.

Don’t let this moment pass by without being a part of it.

This is Cleveland. This is Believeland.

