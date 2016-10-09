Fall Fun Fest celebrates 20 years and family tradition

More than 100 people showed up to celebrate the beginning of the new season with the Huron Soil and Water Conservation District’s Fall Fun Fest which featured all of the community’s favorite activities, as well as a few new ones from pumpkin decorating, a chili contest and carmel apples to the children’s hay maze, snake exhibit and horse-drawn cart rides.

For some, this was the continuation of years of family tradition.

Penny Straughn, of Norwalk, hasn’t missed a year of the festivities and counts it as a necessary trip. This year her family chose to share one of their favorite event with her 75-year-old father. Louis Hendrickson, for the first time.

“We’ve come every year,” she said. “This is my father’s first time. I love to come. I think it’s because I get to watch the grandkids as they run around and as they grow up over the years. They have so much fun, especially dressing up the pumpkins. It’s nice to have a community event the whole family can come to.”

The younger community members enjoy it just as much as they get the opportunity to have fun with friends, do some fall-themed activities and even learn a little about snakes and maybe agriculture.

Norwalk’s Avery Hunsinder, 8, daughter of Eric and Angie Hunsinger said one of her favorite parts was getting to hold a snake that OSU’s Stone Lab brought as part of its herpetology presentation for the families.

“It was really cool,” she said of holding the snake.

“Sometimes it freaked me out because it’s really slimy, but I liked it. It reminded me of when we had missionary’s come to my school (Trinity Christian Academy) and tell us about the snakes. (The Fall Fun Fest) is really fun. It’s better than last time we came last year when we had a whole lot of fun. I really like the maze. We’ve come I think since I was born. It’s become like a family routine.”

The community event is sure to please everyone of all ages for the next 20 years as well.