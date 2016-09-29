October opens with health-minded weekend for Norwalk

The first of these is the Family First Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Lake Park, 205 S. Old State Road in Norwalk.

“Fun in the Park” will offer a day full of activities, prizes and educational sessions for children and their families. Many area businesses and agencies will have booths and activities on Saturday.

Planned activities by area agencies include miniature sailboat racing, a 1-mile color walk, “Hooked on Fishing,” sand art, geocaching and more. There will also be children’s ID and fingerprinting services available provided by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

The color walk will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be a five-mile “Bark For Life” walk/run at 9 a.m. Dogs are welcome.

The following events are also scheduled:

10:15 a.m. — Family communication

11 a.m. — Drug trends

11:45 a.m. — Playing therapeutically with your kids

12:30 p.m. — Go, slow and whoa foods

1:15 p.m. — Putting down the junk

2 p.m. — What do you know? Drug IQ test

Any questions about Family First may be directed to Niki Cross at 419-663-6775 ext. 1026 or emailed to ncross@norwalkrec.com.

On Sunday, the Imagine a Drug-Free Community Task Force will host An Afternoon of Inspiration and Hope from noon to 3 p.m. This includes a recovery walk from 12-1 p.m., one great hour of inspiration and hope from 1 to 2 p.m. and resources for a drug-free community from 2 to 3 p.m.

The recovery walk will start at Norwalk’s Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave., and end at the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High School. Registration for the walk begins at noon at the patient pavilion off Shady Lane Drive. The walk begins at 12:30 p.m. and all participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Following this, people are welcome to join in on an hour of inspiration. This will involve insight from many speakers, including Tony Legando, Josh Boose, Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light and Ashley Morrow.

After the hour of inspiration, attendees will be able to learn more about the area’s many recovery resources.