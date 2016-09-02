Steve Schumm receives award for outstanding service to community

Schumm represented Huron County at the agency’s awards banquet, which honored seniors from different counties in the area. He and eight other recipients were honored Aug. 25 at a ceremony hosted at Hawkins Corner.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging.

“As you can see, the Schumm genes do not allow for lethargy,” according to the program. “They give 110 percent to all endeavors and faithfully serve family, God and country.”

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They then are selected by the agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

There is one award recipient for each county in the agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot, respectfully.)

Schumm, who serves as a Norwalk city councilman, has dedicated his life to education and service. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in school administration from Bowling Green State University. He has since worked as an assistant principal, principal, and interim superintendent for multiple schools throughout his career.

He has been the director of the Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Toledo for Huron and Erie counties for the past three years. He also serves as a Eucharistic minister and lector at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Additionally, the following residents of Huron County received the 2016 Safe Driver Award at the ceremony: Shirley Burton, Michael Durning, Gary Eastman, Marilyn Friend, Charlie Jors, Monte Marsh, Tracy Quilllen, Mike Tyler.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.