Fall fun for all

The event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer a day full of activities, prizes and educational sessions for children and their families. Youths attending will even have a chance to win a UNICEF Kid Power activity tracker band.

Fun in the Park will also feature a 1-mile color walk or 9-kilometer run/walk with Bark for Life, in collaboration with the Starfish Project.

Bark for Life is a fundraiser related to Relay for Life, which aims to honor “canine caregivers” according to the American Cancer Society.

This includes therapy dogs, police dogs, diagnostic dogs and other canines who, along with their owners, come together and participate in a walk to raise funds for cancer research.

According to the Starfish Project’s website, they help provide funds for adults and older teens with “life-controlling issues” to put them through a “faith-based residential recovery program,” which aims to help them overcome their issues.

Other participants in the educational activities include Ruth Ann Foltz, Elaine Barman with the Huron County Public Health department, Family Life Counseling, Kelly Berry and Fisher-Titus, John Chime and Wendie Parsons-Nuhn.

Any questions may be directed to Niki Cross at 419-663-6775 ext. 1026, or emailed to ncross@norwalkrec.com.

The educational session schedule is as follows:

10:15 a.m. — Family communication

11 a.m. — Drug trends

11:45 a.m. — Playing therapeutically with your kids

12:30 p.m. — Go, slow and whoa foods

1:15 p.m. — Putting down the junk

2 p.m. — What do you know? Drug IQ test