The new SBC — bigger is better

When Norwalk hosts Willard at 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney Field in the 2017 high school football opener, it will mark the start of a new era for both local schools.

No longer will they be competing for a Northern Ohio League title. Thursday will be the first Sandusky Bay Conference game for both teams, although it will be a non-conference contest as far as the standings are concerned.

This will be the first time since the 1943 season an NOL crown will not be on the line. Bellevue and Galion shared the first NOL title in 1944 and at one time it was one of the longest running leagues in the state. The beginning of the end really started when Bucyrus, one of the league’s charter members, left after the 2001-2002 to join the North Central Conference to play teams closer to its own size.

Once the dam broke, it only was a matter of time.

The Sandusky Bay Conference was a great league for years with competitive teams and great travel. But a split began to happen — Clyde and Perkins got too big while St. Mary Central Catholic and Margaretta got too small.

The only way out for both leagues was a merger, which includes 18 teams in three divisions for football:

Lake Division — Norwalk, Bellevue, Tiffin Columbian, Sandusky, Clyde and Perkins.

Bay Division — Shelby, Edison, Oak Harbor, Port Clinon, Huron and Vermilion.

River Division — Willard, Margaretta, Lakota, SMCC, Fremont St. Joe and Tiffin Calvert.

New Riegel and Old Fort also are members, but don’t have football teams.

So what does it all mean? Many of the NOL fans I talked to are disappointed they couldn’t keep their name, while others are concerned about the league staying together.

Shelby already has announced this will be its first and last year in the league. That’s the bad news. But with 20 teams, it is much easier to move things around and absorb the hit — much easier than it would have been for the seven-team NOL. Danbury and Gibsonburg already have been accepted as future league members and both have football.

The three local teams in the SBC — Norwalk, Willard and Edison — all came out winners in the league.

Norwalk came out of it with a great schedule as all 10 of its games are against SBC members. Back on the schedule is Edison and the annual Melon Bowl in week No. 2. Other non-conference games for the Truckers are against Willard, Margaretta, Port Clinton and Shelby. All great opponents with good travel.

Gone are Cleveland John Hay and Columbus East. Is anybody going to miss those two teams? I don’t think so.

Willard comes out the best. This year instead of getting ready for Tiffin Columbian, the Flashes will prepare for Tiffin Calvert. Instead of Sandusky they will play SMCC. The Flashes are now in a position to win every time they take the field.

Edison no longer has to deal with Clyde and Perkins for a league title. This year they are the pre-season favorite to win the Bay Division title, although Shelby will have a lot to say on its one-and-done run.

The biggest loser probably is Bellevue, which could only land one SBC foe in the non-conference portion of its schedule (against Shelby.) Other non-conference games are against Canton CC, Clear Fork, West Holmes and Toledo Start. That’s a rough schedule on both the team and the fans.

So this is it. Look at what the colleges are doing. The Big 10 now has 14 teams. Bigger is better. Get used to it, folks.

I think it will be fun and I am looking forward to Thursday’s kickoff.

Are you ready for some football?

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.