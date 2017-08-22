Dorm essentials have apparently changed in 50 years

I checked it out. And apparently things are different now than they were when I checked into my freshman dorm in 1965.

Here are some of the things on the 2017 list.

Pottery Barn sheets. Oh brother. We had board-stiff, heavy white cotton university-provided sheets. We could get clean ones once a week and change them ourselves, but usually forgot.

LED “fairy string” lights. We had a single, bare 100-watt bulb screwed into the ceiling. And I am guessing I might not have survived the first week had I strung any fairy lights.

Bed risers with built-in electrical outlets (“they raise your bed up so you can store your life underneath, and they bring outlets and USB ports out from the corner to where you need them”). These do, in fact, look pretty cool. But we had three guys crammed into a room built for two. If we had added a riser to our triple bunk bed, the kid on top would have been smooshed against the ceiling…but not before he asked “what’s a USB port?”

A Keurig single-cup coffee maker. Yeah, right, designer coffee in a dorm room. Our only appliance was a popcorn maker with which we also heated canned soup and Ramen noodles.

A Hamilton Beach breakfast burrito maker. Really? Are college kids getting up early now to whip up burritos, have breakfast, do the dishes and jog on off to class? Is the Pop-tart dead?

An Emily & Merritt Splish Splash shower caddy. It says “splish splash” right on it. In bold, black letters. Must be for girls.

Flip flops for the shower. We had flip flops, too. We called them “thongs.” Who knew?

32” high-definition computer monitor “for studying and TV.” For studying, I had numerous books. For entertainment, I had an AM radio that got two Athens County stations. The 25” TV was downstairs in the dorm lounge.

Foster Grant Eyezen Digital Eyeglasses “to ease the strain on your eyes while studying.” To tell the truth, these things look a lot like the plastic-framed glasses I had in college. Not only did they ease the strain on my eyes, they also allowed me to see.

A stylish overnight bag “for weekend adventures away from the quad.” I got a green plaid zippered suitcase as a high school graduation present. It did the job. Of course I never had any weekend adventures away from the quad.

A backup battery “to charge your smartphone, tablet or watch while you’re on the go.” We did not need this. Our phone was on the wall and was always charged. Our watches had little stems you could twist to “re-charge” them. And our tablets hardly ever ran out of paper.

That is only about half of the 24 item list. But the rest is more of the same: An alarm clock/sound machine. “Smart” light bulbs that change color to fit your mood. A notebook that can digitize your classroom notes. And even a $700 “customizable dorm mattress” to upgrade the standard issue institutional one.

Of course, the “absolutely essential” claim in the story’s headline was obviously done tongue in cheek.

Show me a kid who has the true essentials for learning in his or her dorm room — a dictionary, a typewriter, a slide rule and a pencil sharpener — and I will show you a young man or woman with dean’s list potential.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.