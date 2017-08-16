Reflector Instagram frame, cutest dog contest a hit at newspaper's fair booth

The recent Monroeville High School graduate is competing in her final Huron County Fair. It won’t be long before Doughty heads off to The Ohio State University main campus with memories of what many consider the best week of the year.

“Huron County Fair means a lot to me,” said Doughty, the 2016 Huron County Fair first attendant to the queen. “I have been showing projects here for about 10 years now. Being my final year, it has a very large spot in my heart and I am going to miss it a lot.”

How about this week?

“I am going to show hogs and turkeys, as well as taking a scrap-booking project,” she said. “I did very well last year at the fair and I am hoping that I do that well if not better, and I will always work to make the best better.”

On Tuesday night, she won the Huron County Junior Fair queen title. It was the third year in a row she had competed for that honor.

The fair, which opened Monday morning, will run through the demolition derby Saturday night.

Huron County Auditor Roland Tkach was manning the Grange grill Monday morning.

“Grange has been at this location since 1969,” Tkach said. “We serve about 3,000 sandwiches this week. Big week. It’s great family fun for everyone. The fair is here to seek the best Huron County has.”

Don Sweeting was getting the Huron County Cattleman’s Association booth ready for another year.

“We will go through three whole animals. So three whole steers made up into burgers,” he said.

A lot of people will step up to work this week for the association.

“We have 40 to 50-some family members,” Sweeting said. “How many total people? A couple of hundred if you count them all up. It’s great for the local cattlemen for all of the local people to work together to serve the local people.”

The Norwalk Elks Club will play an important role this week as members man all of the gates around the fairgrounds.

“We have 1,250 man-hours that we are covering,” said Denise Reilly who, along with her husband, Mike, coordinate the Elks project.

“We are excited our members are pitching in and helping us cover the gates. The fair board hires us to cover all of the gates for the year. It is a good fundraiser for the club and it takes us through to our next membership every year.”

This is the 10th year the Elks have covered the gates. The money raised stays right here in the Norwalk area.

“We look forward to working on all of the projects and paying it forward to the community,” Reilly said.

