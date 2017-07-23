One of Norwalk's best kept secrets

Over those years, I have sampled many of this area’s delights for the first time — my first county fair, my first trip to Vargo’s, my first roller coaster ride at Cedar Point, the first time I saw the Christmas light display on Edgewood Drive. I have returned to these places many times.

Sometimes, I feel that I need to go outside Ohio to discover new things. But sometimes great discoveries are right here in front of my face.

A case in point is a recent discovery I made, and I can’t wait to tell you about it: The Firelands Museum.

I am not a fan of art museums. Maybe it’s because I was very bad at “art” when I was in elementary school. Who knows? But there we were, trying to figure out what to do to entertain my husband’s cousin who was visiting us from Ann Arbor on a rainy day in Norwalk. We did not want to drive far because storms were looming.

So we took her to the Firelands Museum. I had not been there in years — not since one of my kids was in preschool and I chaperoned a class there. All I could remember from that field trip were some Indian artifacts. But hey, a museum would keep us out of the impending rain, and a quick check on the Internet showed that it was open on that day. So we went.

We were greeted by our gracious tour guide, Laurel Rehnborg, who was staffing the museum that day. It was empty except for her and us. The museum was closing in 45 minutes officially, but she told us to take our time going through. And she gave us a tour through the main floor of the museum.

This is no art museum. Yes, there were paintings and portraits of some of Norwalk’s founders and their children. But there was much more. The first thing that sparked my interest was an old-fashioned phonograph. She demonstrated it for us, actually playing a “record” (a cylinder about the size of a small soup can) which rotated and emitted music which came out of the “speaker” (that wide, shell-like thing that the dog listens to on the old RCA logo). Wow.

Also on the first floor she showed us a room with a dining room table all set as it would have been in days past, with a “saucer” under a cup that she explained people would drink out of.

She flipped on light switches and let us roam on our own through the upstairs and downstairs of the building. This museum looks like an old house, but what interesting things it contains.

Upstairs, I was especially drawn to the room with the musical instruments and the rooms with the children’s toys and dolls. Hanging on one of the walls was a white piece of cloth with signatures of the Norwalk High School Class of 1902 embroidered on it. Downstairs, there were displays of things one would find in a pharmacy in the old days — powders to cure ailments; mortar and pestle to grind up medications of the time. And there were things housewives put to everyday use in their homes years ago — irons, washboards, a stove.

Everything was carefully labeled with what it was, where it came from, and what it was used for. The museum was lovingly laid out. I personally was fascinated by the music and kitchen displays, but there was something for everyone — old guns, artwork, quilts, and so many treasures.

The Indian artifacts I had remembered from my past visit? There is another building nearby where those are housed. But we had already stayed past closing time and the Indian artifacts will have to wait for another time.

If you ever have a spare afternoon, visit the Firelands Museum! It is run by the Firelands Historical Society and is tucked away behind the public library on Case Avenue. Its summer hours (June, July and August) are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It also has weekend hours in May, September and October. Its website (www.firelandsmuseumcom) refers to it as Ohio’s oldest museum, but I think it should also say it is Ohio’s best museum — or at least one of them. It is not overwhelming — it can be covered in a couple of hours — and contains fascinating, relatable things for people of all ages and interests. But don’t take my word for it: go visit it soon. There is an admission charge, but well worth it.

Debbie Leffler is a free-lance wrier who lives in Norwalk. She can be reached at rleffler@neo.rr.com.