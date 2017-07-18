Is deporting Lara Lopez the answer?

Barring a last-minute reprieve, Lopez was scheduled to board a plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport today for a one-way trip to Mexico City, leaving behind a wife and his four American citizen children.

Lara Lopez, 37, is invisible to most Americans. Like many undocumented workers, he lived under the radar, mostly working in fields picking fruits and vegetables, though now he has been working in a Pepperidge Farm food packaging plant. He may have packed the Pepperidge Farm goldfish in your cupboard.

He has no criminal record. With a valid work permit issued by the federal immigration officials several years ago, he has supported his family. He has paid taxes and never used public assistance for welfare, food stamps, housing or unemployment compensation.

Lara Lopez is an illegal alien. If you think he should be sent back to Mexico then you should probably stop reading here.

You are right. By law, he should be sent back.

But don’t we have better things to do? Just look at his home town of Willard.

In the past year we have been writing about a boy’s suicide that many blame on bullying in schools, the city spending $4,000 in one month on Narcan, drug arrests and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that almost killed a young, innocent girl.

Why don’t we worry about issues like these instead of one man.

What will be accomplished by sending Lara back to Mexico?

This is one of those issues that people are on one side or another. There is very little middle ground.

I have received a number of calls about this issue. Here are a couple of them:

“We come here to work,” one woman said. “You white people don’t want to work. You want everything for free. We are not here taking jobs away from you white people. Everybody wants to go to the Welfare department to get everything for free.”

Here’s another response with a different opinion.

“Donald Trump — that’s what we voted for,” one man said. “Get them out of here. Sixty-five percent of the people in Huron County voted for Trump. We’ll see you at the polls.”

Another woman just wasn’t really sure.

“I can’t see that anybody is saying ‘why are we sending him back,’” she said. “There are reasons why. What did he do to cause this problem? He doesn’t have his paperwork. I don’t have anything against Mexicans. They can come to the U.S. ... Don’t they know they need papers? He created it himself. We should be able to help him. We will probably have to take care of his kids.”

If you think this guy is so bad I invite anybody to come with me to Huron County Common Pleas Court.

It’s like a cattle call every day.

With Judge Jim Conway on the bench is goes something like this:

“Do you have a job?” “No.” “Do you have any money?” “No.” “Do you need a lawyer?” “Yes.”

One after another they come rolling through court. Most of them are there with some sort of drug charges.

We have plenty of problems in this country and not a lot of answers.

I don’t think sending Jesus Lara Lopez back to Mexico is one of them.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.