Memories of a man he didn't kiss

A prominent local attorney, athlete and public figure, he was a man of diverse interests. And his outgoing personality made him memorable.

If you read the tributes in this newspaper’s story of his passing, you know that everyone acquainted with Bill Owens had a story about him.

And, if you knew him personally, you know that he had plenty of stories about himself. With good reason: the man led an active, interesting life.

I was most interested in his athletic pursuits. He and I liked a lot of the same activities. But anything I ever did, he trumped. I would run a 5K footrace now and then; he would run the New York Marathon every year. I would do a sprint triathlon; he would do an Olympic distance triathlon, twice as far. Like that. Amazing, really.

Perhaps you remember him jogging our city streets in training for some mega-event. Dog lead in one hand, golden retriever trotting at his side, flashing the peace sign with the other hand as you passed. That’s my enduring Bill Owens image.

He also tantalized me with the prospect of a really juicy story. In the mid-1980s, a Monroeville teenager named James Young killed both of his parents. He shot his dad who was at home working underneath a vehicle in the garage. He then called his girlfriend, told her what he had done, interrupted the conversation to say that his mother had come home, then hung up to shoot and kill her too. James Young and his girlfriend then made a half-hearted run for it, staying overnight in a motel somewhere in Ohio. They were apprehended the next day, and a sensational trial ensued.

Bill Owens represented James Young’s girlfriend.

A couple of weeks into the trial, I ran into Bill Owens. “That girlfriend must have quite a story to tell,” I said. “Can you share any of it with me?” He knew I would blab it all over this newspaper, of course.

He just smiled and said: “Come and see me when it’s all over, and I’ll tell you what I can.”

I never did it. I guess I figured he had just been kidding me. I am sure he was not about to violate his promise of confidentiality to his client just to give me a good story.

But I thought of it every time I saw him for the next 30 years.

The reason I am just now getting to my personal recollections of Bill Owens is that next week is July 4.

That’s the day Norwalk has its biggest parade of the year. And it is the anniversary of one of the best ideas I ever had.

In 1983, I was honored to be the parade marshall for Norwalk’s July 4th parade. And in this column I encouraged girls and women along the parade route to give me a kiss as my convertible passed by.

To my surprise, I had quite a few takers. As a result, I kissed several attractive females, a couple of babies, one pair of twins and one nine-months-pregnant woman. It was great.

Each kiss drew a crowd reaction — lots of laughs and some applause for the person bold enough to actually go forward for the smooch.

But somewhere out on Norwood the parade watchers really started whooping. And there, jogging toward the vintage Buick convertible in which I was riding, were two individuals with kissing on their minds: Jack Arthur and Bill Owens.

Objectively, I would have to say that they were both good looking guys.

But I did not want to kiss either of them.

Fortunately, it never came to that. They swooped in on the pretty young woman who was driving my car and kissed her instead. Funny.

And it represented just one more facet of the irrepressible Bill Owens. There was the athlete training hard for a marathon. The county prosecutor working hard to put a killer in prison for life. And the colorful personality working the crowd for a laugh on his day off.

The newspaper story said he “died unexpectedly.” I guess that’s right. Somehow you just expect a guy like Bill Owens to go on forever.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk.