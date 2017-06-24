You too can forecast the weather

The topic might be football or politics or other topics, but one subject that always comes up is weather. We love to discuss it, explain it, maybe even predict it. “It's got to rain soon.” While weather is important to farmers, it's even more important to fishermen and hunters. Or for that matter campers, hikers, boaters and backpackers.

Would you like to be able to predict the weather, too? Be able to look around, sniff the air, check out clouds and other factors and be right most of the time? The old timers can do it, and so can you. Actually, predicting weather has been around for many centuries, and not only farmers, but sailors, herders, and other folk who spend much time outdoors are vitally interested in weather to come. And they've made up lots of amusing little bits of doggerel that might be nonsense, but often enough are very accurate.

Ever heard, "Sky red in the morning, sailors take warning. Sky red at night, sailors delight?" It sounds a little suspect, but it's usually true. When the sun is obscure in the morning hours, its rays are being scattered about the sky by moisture bearing air that is probably heading your way. If a brilliant sunset occurs, the air mass is past, and the next day will probably be bright and clear.

This saying or a version thereof goes back clear to biblical times. In fact, Jesus said to the Pharisees (Matthew 16:2-3) "When it is evening, ye say it will be fair weather, for the sky is red. And in the morning it will be foul weather today, for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, you can discern the face of the sky, but can ye not discern the sign of the times?"

There are lots of other little signs that can make you a weather prophet, whatever your age, and one is "Dark clouds in the west — stay indoors and rest." In Ohio territory, the prevailing winds are from the west, and much of our weather comes from this direction. If you see dark clouds obscuring that part of the horizon, chances are you're in for rain.

Yet another old saying is "The moon with a circle brings water at her beck." No old wives tale about this. The ring is caused by high riding and very thin ice clouds called cirrus clouds. They almost invariably race along in front of an approaching air mass, and usually mean weather of some sort within 24 hours.

"When the sunset is clear, a cool night draws near." This one makes sense, too. Clouds help keep the earths heat from escaping, and a clear night will certainly be cooler than a cloudy one. And there are lots of other signs that old farmers have learned to trust. For example, when robins or other birds gather in the bushes and don't like to fly, there's a weather change (storm) coming. They're more sensitive to high humidity than we, and also don't fly as well when the air is hot and heavy.

Here's one I've had personal experience with, especially when fishing along Lake Erie. "Winds from the north, few fishermen fare forth. Winds from the south, blows food into fishes mouths. Wind from the west, fish bite the best. Winds from the east, fish bite the least." There have been some studies made on winds for fishing, and it seems that winds from the north are usually chill and do little to stimulate insect hatches that cause fish to feed.

Winds from the south are too often very warm, the insects hatch rapidly and action is over quickly. West winds bring a slow, sustained hatch of food items, and winds form the east (unusual) cause strange currents that put fish off their feed. A goodly number of times I've been catching fish steadily along the big lake, had winds switch around to the east, and action dropped off to zero. These old sayings aren't all nonsense, by any means.

* * *

HOOKS & BULLETS

• Some of us like to mow big lawns, and here's nothing wrong with that because it can be a soothing, relaxing experience. But if you're tired of mowing all of that grass, you might consider turning some of it into an oasis for wildlife. As the saying goes more or less, "If you plant it, they will come." Plants can attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and a variety of songbirds to your property. Butterflies and hummingbirds seek out flowers that produce nectar, while birds relish seeds and berries produced by the right shrubs and trees. For help and brochures on attracting wildlife, call 1-800-WILDLIFE and receive free copies at no charge.

• Two new hiking trails have opened in Ohio's Hocking Hills. The trails include Whispering Cave which, due to its unusual acoustics, allow a visitor who whispers at one end of this huge cave to be heard clearly by a hiker at the other end. The two trails are Hemlock Bridge Trail and Cedar Falls. The first features the parks first ever swinging bridge which carries hikers over Old Man's Creek. For details on the new attractions, visit the Explore Hocking Hills website.

• Walkers, bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the Hike The Dikes program at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge on Lake Erie. Hikes take place the second Saturday of each month, June through September, and participants will learn about local wildlife as well as wetlands plants. Hikes begin at 9 a.m. and hikers will meet at the Sportsmen's Migratory Bird Center at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area on West Ohio 2. For more information, call 419-898-0960.

Dick Martin is a free-lance writer from Shelby. Reach him at richmart@neo.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at outdoors withmartin.com.