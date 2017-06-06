Countdown on to big bicentennial celebration

The big event will take place on the Fourth of July with the annual Norwalk Lions Club parade.

There will be a new twist to this year’s special day as it kicks off with the inaugural Mapletree Road Race 4 miles on the 4th. The race will start on Seminary Street in front of Bluto’s Sports Bar & Grill at 9:30 a.m. Racers will tour the city then finish up on Benedict and Norwood avenues and Fair Road in front of the parade fans on their way to the Huron County Fairgrounds. It should be quite a thrill for all of the runners.

There is a contest to pick the T-shirt logo beginning today on the Norwalk Reflector website at www.norwalkreflector.com.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be the featured event for the parade, along with parade marshal Henry Timman, Huron County historian and longtime Norwalk Reflector columnist.

The city is planning a number of events at the fairgrounds prior to the fireworks that night.

The Reflector will present a comprehensive history of Norwalk in four special sections:

• The Pioneer era, 1817-1861 — Settlement of Norwalk, cutting trees, clearing swamps, built primitive settlement;

• Civil War and development, 1861-1907 — the railroad comes to Norwalk and it’s first industries — banking, pianos;

• War and Depression, 1908-1967 — Norwalkians fight WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars as well as the Great Depression;

• The Modern Era, 1968 to 2017 — full coverage of events surrounding the city’s bicentennial celebration.

The Reflector also will feature the history of churches in Norwalk and the surrounding area. We already have received a number of church histories and we are looking for more.

If you are interested in submitting your church history, call me at 419-668-3771 ext. 1234.

Mary Carabin of the Firelands Historical Society teamed up with Richard Kostoff to publish the book “Images of Norwalk.”

There will be a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Firelands Museum, 4 Case Ave., behind the Norwalk Public Library.

Cost of the book is $23.50. It is filled with 200 older pictures of Norwalk, mostly from the Firelands Historical Society collection with captions about each picture.

Community gathering in New London

The Norwalk Reflector will hold its second community gathering at noon Wednesday in New London. It will be held at the Wildcat Connections Cafe, 31 E. Main St. Everyone is invited to join me and others for free coffee and the opportunity to share their comments. We will take questions, comments and suggestions and listen to anything you want to talk about.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.