Know the true story and act accordingly

We are certain that that Dark Day of 1780 was caused by a forest fire in the wilderness of Canada’s Ontario Province — a fire perhaps never observed and reported by any Europeans or even by any native Canadians living near to it. Our ancestors were careful to observe the weather in general, however, and usually blamed a disaster such as the Dark Day on weather phenomena of the past few months.

So it was on May 19, 1780. The residents of New England recalled that earlier in the year there had been numerous displays of Aurora Borealis, more commonly known to us as the Northern Lights. This followed an especially severe winter of 1779-1780, with snow on the ground from the middle of November to the middle of April. One storm in January lasted seven days and left four feet of snow on the ground, with drifts eight and ten feet high. Flocks of sheep were buried for several days, and in several cases, both men and animals perished from exposure.

The American Revolution was being waged at this time, although there almost never was fighting in the winter. Both armies would set up winter camp and try to survive until spring. Lucky were the Americans who could desert for awhile and go home. The ice in Long Island Sound was thick enough for heavy artillery to be moved across it. Narragansett Bay was frozen sufficiently for men to skate from Providence to Newport, while loads of wood were drawn on the ice from Fall River to Newport.

Chroniclers of the Dark Day cited these extreme weather conditions as possible precursors of the Dark Day, but modern science is very sure that the sets of events were coincidental and that the forest fire in the Ontario wilderness took place in the spring of 1780, creating the cloud of smoke and ash which soon covered New England for a day or more.

A similar spell of unusual weather covered New England in the year 1816, also known as eighteen-hundred-and-freeze-to-death. There was frost every month in New England and New York, with dry wind from the north. Ice froze on pools and puddles in July, and clothes spread out to dry froze. No crops or gardens could be grown, and hay for winter livestock feed was almost non-existent. Those who could fled west and south to milder climates, and this brought a large migration to our Firelands area of Ohio.

The next year wasn’t much better as Elisha Risdon of Hopkinton, New York, told us in his daybook. On June 18, 1817, he recorded a frost hard enough to kill beans, potatoes, and many other plants. The sun was as pale as in winter.

What caused all of this? The people of the time blamed it on a star in front of the sun, but modern science tells us that there was a major eruption of Mt. Tambora in the Dutch East Indies in 1815, which spread a massive cloud of smoke completely around the world, hitting New England in 1816. Mt. Mayon in the Philippines had erupted in 1814, and didn’t help the weather situation of 1816.

These things can happen at any time, but at least in 2017 we can know the true story and act accordingly.

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.