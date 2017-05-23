Recalling the day Becker's cashed in its chips

January 29, 1981 may have been just another day to the rest of the country, but to a large part of Norwalk’s population it will forever be known as “Black Thursday.”

That’s the day Becker’s announced it would no longer be making potato chips.

Tell me it isn’t so.

I mean, a man can only cope with so many crises in a lifetime.

I could accept the Beatles breaking up.

And when Mary Tyler Moore and Bob Newhart went off the air and ruined Saturday night TV I took it like a man.

Ditto when Mason’s closed, the city power plant stopped blackening the skies, and Friendly Corners burned down.

Tragedies all but nothing — nothing! — like this.

I’ve been depressed since the moment I read it.

I ran right out and bought one of the last 30 ounce boxes of Becker’s and went on a weekend chip bender. I’m just now starting to become coherent again.

Oh sure, I know some people don’t feel the same way I do. That’s because Becker’s is the anchovy of potato chips; people either love them or hate them, but there is no in between. And neither side can understand the other.

To those who don’t care for them, I say: Sure they’re greasy. Sure you get a bag now and then overcooked nearly to blackness. Sure they have the famous Becker’s aftertaste.

But when they’re right…well, when they’re right there isn’t a Becker’s lover anywhere who doesn’t know the feeling of first taking two or three, then a handful, then burrowing right to the bottom of the bag, pausing only for a necessary breath of air or slug of Pepsi.

That, my friend, is what gluttony is all about.

But now what?

Well, for one thing they better not just pull those babies off the shelves on us. This is the type of thing you have to ease away from. Becker’s lovers have to dry out gradually.

But eventually we’ll have to do without. I can’t believe it. No more of those red and white bags with the same chip dip recipes for the past 20 years, never tried by a single person.

Hey, maybe we could freeze them! Can you freeze potato chips? I’ll try anything.

After all, this is the big one. Becker’s is marcelling out. We have to do something!

If we don’t, things are going to be awfully different around here. For starters, at least half the people I know are going to have a drastic change of diet.

Becker’s, if you can hear me, don’t do it! Even if you have to stop production, please don’t say it’s forever.

How about a special run once or twice a year? Put out a few hundred bags for the holidays or something. Give us a straw to cling to. Just don’t make us say goodbye.

Because if this is really it, we’ll never forget Thursday, January 29: the day Becker’s decided to cash in its chips.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.