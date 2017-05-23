Every graduate has a story to tell

Here is a message to all of the graduates out there: Remember your family. This is just as important to your mom and dad as it is to you. ... And your grandparents and your brothers and sisters.

As you walk up to the stage to get your diploma, just remember your family is right there behind you.

This is a big week around the area for graduations as six local schools will hold their ceremonies along with EHOVE Career Center.

EHOVE kicks things off Friday with a pair of senior recognition ceremonies at the Sandusky State Theatre at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Plymouth will hold its graduation at 7 p.m.

Five area schools graduate Sunday — Willard at 1 p.m., South Central, St. Paul and Western Reserve at 2 and Norwalk at 3.

Monroeville will graduate at 10 a.m. and Bellevue is set 7:30 p.m. June 3, while Edison and New London wrap things up at 3 p.m. June 4.

This week we are running what I think is one of our best features of the year — the top five students at each school.

We give the students a chance to tell us what they liked the most about high school, their advice to younger students and where they see themselves in the next 10 years. Look for the stories the next couple of weeks.

The top students at Western Reserve talked about being in medical school and law school and pursuing a career in math, but the answer I loved most was from Emmalee Cooke.

"Ten years from now I want to be happy, making money and helping other people.”

What a great outlook on life.

Norwalk High School senior Colleen Miller will major in biology and pursue a minor in anthropology at Bradley University.

“Maybe I will have figured out what I want to do with my life (in 10 years),” she said. “Hopefully I at least (will) have my own place and a few cats,” she said.

St. Paul senior William Ceccoli talked about one life lesson he will always remember.

“A moment I will never forget was about a week after Christmas of my junior year,” Ceccoli said.

“My siblings and I had just received a new flat-screen TV for our basement for Christmas. Most of the basketball team came over to my house after a game to play Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart for Wii as we often loved to do. I had just won my seventh race in a row in Mario Kart. As I was doing a fist-pumping celebration, the Wii remote flew out of my hand in a high arc and just nicked the brand new TV. All it took was one second, that seemed to happen in slow motion at the time, for that one little scratch to completely ruined the coloration and picture on the TV and silenced the once rowdy room instantly.

“Although at the time I was terrified about how badly my parents would punish me, my friends and I can look back on this moment and laugh, sometimes to the point of tears at this memory we will never forget. This moment also created a strong bond with my close friend Brandon McCall and I; he had just transferred from Huron and it was his first time hanging out with us. Luckily for me, my grandparents were generous enough to replace the broken flat screen TV with a new, even larger one the next week. But the moral of the story is not: Break a TV to get an even better one; but rather it is: always put the Wii remote strap on.”

It’s these kinds of stories that make high school so great and there will be plenty of them the next couple of weeks at the hundreds of graduation parties around the area.

Good luck to all of the area graduates. This is your time. Soak it all in and enjoy it. But most of all, be smart and be safe.

