New activity engaged provisions announced for non-family joint operations

This means participants provide a significant contribution to the farming operation, whether it is capital, land, equipment, active personal labor and/or management. For entities, each partner, stockholder or member with an ownership interest, must contribute active personal labor and/or management to the operation on a regular basis.

The 2014 Farm Bill established additional payment eligibility provisions relating to the farm management component of meeting “actively engaged in farming.” These new provisions apply to joint operations comprised of non-family members or partners, stockholders or persons with an ownership in the farming operation.

Effective for 2016 and subsequent crop years, non-family joint operations are afforded to one member that may use a significant contribution of active personal management exclusively to meet the requirements to be determined “actively engaged in farming.” The person or member will be defined as the Farm Manager for the purposes of administering these new management provisions. In some instances, additional persons or members of a non-family member joint operation who meet the definition of Farm Manager may also be allowed to use such a contribution of active personal management to meet the eligibility requirements. However, under no circumstances may the number of Farm Managers in a non-family joint operation exceed a total of three in any given crop and program year.

Here are some agri-business notes from the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency:

When weather prevents or damages crops: When bad weather prevents planting or damages crops, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) would like to remind producers to report the acreage to the FSA office within 15 days of the final planting date of the crop. This applies to all crops, whether covered by crop insurance, not covered by insurance, or covered by FSA’s Non-insured Assistance Program (NAP). Final planting dates vary among counties and crop types. Producers who have their crops insured through a private crop insurance company should contact the insurance agent immediately and advise them of the damaged crops.

Additionally, a CCC-576, Notice of Loss Application, must be completed in person at the FSA office, and the prevented and/or failed acres reported. For those crops covered under FSA’s NAP, producers should immediately contact the FSA office to report the acres and file a CCC-576, Notice of Loss Application. Producers with NAP coverage should report their losses within 15 calendar days of crop damage from natural disaster. Producers of hand-harvested crops and certain perishable crops must notify FSA within 72 hours of when a loss becomes apparent, so the loss can be appraised and production counted before the crop is put into another use, abandoned or destroyed. Crops not covered with a private insurance or NAP policy should still be reported to the local FSA office. This will provide FSA with a historical record of your crop should disaster assistance become available. For more information about reporting prevented planting or failed acres, contact or stop in the FSA office.

* * *

Lake Erie Conservation Reserve enhancement sign up continues: Currently, the entire country is getting very close to, or may have actually enrolled all of the authorized CRP acres we have available under the 2014 Farm Bill. If we have actually enrolled the authorized number of acres we will be unable to enroll anyone in CRP until additional acres are allocated. If no additional allocation is approved we would have to wait until the next Farm Bill which is in 2018 when acres may again be available to enroll practices. We can however, continue to enroll producers in the Lake Erie Conservation Enhancement Program (CREP). CREP is the most lucrative CRP program we have and at this time we still have acres available for enrollment.

If you have a water source on your land and need filter strips, windbreaks, or other conservation practices, CREP is the program for you. You will improve water quality for everyone and create wild life habitat at the same time. Due to incentives to the rental rates, payments under this program are very similar to what operators are paying to rent ground. Don’t delay. If you need a conservation practice available under CREP apply soon before these acres are exhausted too.

Diana Strouse is the county executive director for the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency. For more information, call the agency at 419-668-4113.