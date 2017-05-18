Joe Centers: Final curtain goes down on one great show

The Northern Ohio League held its last official championship Saturday with the league track meet at Whitney Field in Norwalk. The event put an exclamation point on a league that got its start way back in 1944. Next year, six of the league’s seven teams — all but Ontario — will join the new Sandusky Bay Conference.

Whitney Field is one of the great old venues of the NOL. I know many people at Norwalk are hoping to build a new complex at the high school on Shady Lane Drive, but Whitney Field was there when this league started and it is still there today.

It was a great host to a great event.

The league was formed in 1944 with charter members Bellevue, Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion, Norwalk, Shelby, Upper Sandusky and Willard. Crestline left in 1954 and was replaced by Tiffin Columbian and those eight teams stuck together until 2002 when Bucyrus left.

Little did we know that was the beginning of the end to a great league.

Don Hohler, who started writing for the Reflector in 1955 when he was a student at St. Paul High School, talked about some fond memories he has of the NOL.

“Bob Knoll winning both the mile and half mile in Northern Ohio League record times and both times coming from the back of the pack to win it in Tiffin,” he said.

What year? “No idea,” Hohler said.

“Also, in track, when Howard Hershey was track coach at Norwalk. They were tearing up the track so he took his kids out to the Huron County Fairgrounds and ran his kids behind a horse. He knew exactly what time that horse could run the half mile and he used the horse to pace his runners.

“Howard was one of the most innovative coaches I ever saw. He was brilliant. Second was Jim Bertsche. That guy forgot more about distance running than most people know. And Duke (NHS coach Ron DeLuca) has been a tremendous coach in track.

“There are so many things in football and basketball.”

I came to Norwalk in 1979 from Michigan State as sports editor and held that position for 21 years. It was not a real good time at NHS.

I never did see a winning football season with the Truckers. I went through seven football coaches — Bob Hart, Chuck Palsa, Terry Hehl, Scott Thompson, Jim Whittington, Randy Hord and DeLuca. Jordan Horowitz came in when I moved to managing editor.

I remember the first jayvee football game I ever covered on a Saturday morning at Whitney Field. Shelby came to town with two buses — they had that many players. I remember covering varsity games at Shelby in that great old stadium. I remember the first game I ever covered in Bellevue and getting pulled over by the police on my way home for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. And who will ever forget the trips to Galion and Bucyrus and Upper Sandusky?

I’ll always remember covering basketball at Willard when the great Bob Haas was coaching. I remember fans lining up hours before the game to get a good seat.

But all good things must come to an end. I remember in the mid-1980s when the Sandusky Bay Conference was looking for two new teams. Norwalk was interested, but it just didn’t work out as the SBC instead took Edison and Oak Harbor. Many of the old-timers in town were ready to jump off the Linwood Avenue bridge at the thought of Norwalk breaking up the NOL.

One thing you could count on at Norwalk was success in wrestling with the late Denny Corrigan, volleyball with Grace Hutchinson and tennis with Dave Rehnborg.

It’s now time to look forward and it looks like it will be a good fit for Norwalk, Willard and Bellevue in the SBC. The competition will be top-notch and the road trips will be a lot shorter.

The NOL is gone but not forgotten. It’s time to start making some new memories.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.