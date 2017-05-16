Priests in his home? A woman named Clancy? It's Greek to him

Dear Ms. Davalos,

As you may recall, I received the following email from you last week:

Dear Sir/Ma,

Please I want to make a reservation in your facility for six (6) newly ordained priest from Greece will be visiting your country for a seven (7) days religious program in the month June 2017.

Checking in Date: 4th June 2017. Check out Date: 10th June 2017.

Number of guest: 6 Number of rooms: 3

Kindly confirm availability and get back to me with cost so we can pay a deposit so that the rooms will be reserved for them. I am waiting for your swift response.

Regards,

Clancy

Thank you for considering our “facility” for this event.

We do, however, need to discuss a few things.

First, in future correspondence would you prefer that I refer to you as “Brenda” or as “Clancy”? As for me, I prefer “Sir” and not “Ma.” However, if you decide to go with the name Brenda for yourself, you could call ME Clancy, which I would like very much.

Second, it will be a bit of a pinch for us to host six priests — we try to never have more than four members of the clergy in the house at once — but I am hoping we can work something out. A lot depends on whether they are willing to share a bathroom with two little boys who sometimes visit on the weekend. I know that would be a bit unorthodox — Did you see what I did there with the Greek Orthodox play on words? Fun stuff like that goes on all the time here at our “facility” — but if your guys know anything about playing noisy kid games on the Internet they could have a ball.

Which reminds me: How are these men planning to spend their time here in Norwalk? The Strawberry Festival will be over. Imagine Norwalk will not have started. There is still nothing playing at the movie theater. The Pet-N-Pup Parade is later in the year. And Valley Beach is closed.

Cedar Point would be good if these are not vow-of-silence-type priests. No way they are doing some of those coasters without screaming their newly ordained lungs out.

And I suppose they could practice baptisms at Kalahari.

Oops, I’m sorry. I just re-read the part that said they are coming for a “seven day religious program.” It must be a doozie for them to come all the way from Greece to Huron County for it. Is this one of those tent deals? Or are they going to be in a real church somewhere? This is so interesting to me!

But back to business. We do have the required three rooms. But we only have two beds. And one of them will be occupied by the owners of the “facility.” So we are looking at a five-priest bed deficit. Do you see this as a problem?

If not, check-in is at 3:00. Check out is noon, later by divine intervention.

The rate is $10,000. Payable in advance. No personal checks. Cash preferred. American money, please.

Thank you, Brenda/Clancy, for considering our “facility.” We are looking forward to hosting our friends from Greece. (I really like their yogurt!)

We’ll leave a light on for them,

Jim/Clancy Busek

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.