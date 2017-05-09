﻿The joy and anxiety of watching a child perform

It happened in the early 1980s.

Our Beth was, I suppose, about nine years old and taking piano lessons. Her teacher held an annual recital at Maplehurst School. And of course we attended.

We still talk about the first little song she had practiced to the point of distraction, “Mr. Frog is Full of Hops.”

But for the recital, she did an excerpt from “Rain on the Roof.”

If you have never experienced one, I have to tell you a child’s piano recital can be very difficult for the adults who care about him or her.

You just do not want the kid to flub the song. Not only will he or she likely be embarrassed by messing up, there is a good chance the embarrassed student will lobby to quit piano altogether — the only sure way to avoid such a feeling in the future.

Of course, your anxiety is magnified when you, yourself, have not the faintest idea of how to do what is being asked of the child. You might even have had a mild nightmare in which the piano teacher says, “Say, Jim…Beth has a tummy ache tonight. Would you please go up on stage and do her 20 seconds of “Rain on the Roof” for us on the piano?”

Right, you think. And afterwards maybe I will balance the national budget and dunk a basketball for an encore. None of those things are going to happen. I was pretty sure I could not even hum a recognizable version of “Rain on the Roof,” never mind play it on a piano. And we are asking these little school kids to do it?

“Please don’t flub” was my dominant thought.

And I am certain I was not the only one in the audience with that feeling.

Thus, most of the folks in the tiny Maplehurst gym that night were full of nervous anxiety for our little performers. Which caused an eerie silence between songs. And that made the tension even worse.

Worse, that is, for everyone except Robyn Landenberg. Robyn was perhaps 12 years old at the time but already long confined to her wheelchair. Muscular dystrophy.

Robyn wasn’t having any of our nervous tension nonsense.

And when her sister, Kellie, left her seat and walked to the piano Robyn could hardly contain her excitement. Her sister was on stage and she was going to play a song on the piano!

An uncontrolled giggle burst from Robyn’s mouth. It was a beautiful thing. And her message could not have been more clear if she had been waving a banner that said: “I love you, and I cannot wait to hear your song.”

I have now been to three piano recitals in the past year alone, most recently last Thursday evening.

The object of our piano recital attention now is the seven-year-old son of the young lady who had played “Rain on the Roof” — perfectly, I might add — at Maplehurst that night.

I still have butterflies for the boy, of course.

But each time he has done himself proud. His little eyes fixed on the sheet music. His little feet far from the floor. His little fingers finding all the right keys.

Thursday he was assigned a fun tune that involved both hands but kept them right in the center of the keyboard for about a minute.

I thought of the late Robyn Landenberg and her giggled pride and sisterly love as he played.

Maybe that’s because he got just the perfect melody to reflect the feelings of every proud sibling and parent and grandparent in attendance on recital night: “A Very Happy Song.”

