German hysteria reached Huron County during World War I

This conflict had broken out in June of 1914, with Russia, France and Great Britain opposing Germany and Austria Hungary. President Woodrow Wilson had tried to keep the United States out, but to no avail. Congress declared war at 1:13 p.m. on April 6, 1917, with both Pres. Wilson and Vice President Thomas Marshall both signing the resolution.

This act brought about great patriotism nationwide and locally, and if you didn’t pitch in to the war effort 100 percent, you were a slacker and perhaps even a German agent. The sheriff went out to the German communities, such as Bismark in Sherman Township, and told the people to get rid of any German books they might have. Most of those books went to a back shelf in the closet instead of being destroyed.

Most high schools ceased the teaching of German. The Norwalk High students burned their books in a huge public bonfire in front of the courthouse. A retired Lutheran pastor resided near East Norwalk and had a library of ancient and rare theology books, many of them printed in German. A mob went to his home one night and emptied the bookcases into a bonfire in the front yard.

The hysteria extended into suspecting people of being German agents and working against the federal government locally. At one point the store building of a grain buyer on East Seminary across from the old jail caught fire and suffered minor damage. Immediately the rumor spread that German agents had started the fire in order to cripple the grain-buying business in Norwalk. A few days later it was learned that a young boy had been playing with matches behind the structure and was the cause of the excitement.

Soon after war was declared, the Norwalk High School athletes suspended athletics and began military training. Nationwide, a registering of men for the draft was begun. All men age 18 to 45 were required to sign up or face a fine. Norwalk’s National Guard Unit (Co. G. 145th Infantry Regiment) had just returned from service on the Mexican border against Pancho Villa when they were mustered into active duty for the war on July 23, 1917. Their unit landed in Brest, France, on June 22, 1918, and saw active duty in Europe until the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

Co. G took four cooks with it — Fred Burrer from Monroeville; Howard Hiatt and George Mack of Monroeville; and George Reed of Toledo, a Huron Countian by birth. Mack was a favorite as a cook, but when the going got tough, he’d grab a rifle and hit the trenches with the rest of the troops. Eventually he received the French Croix De Guerre, a Purple Heart, and topmost, the Distinguished Service Medal, which is the second highest medal, just below the Medal of Honor.

At one point, Mack captured a contingent of prisoners. At another time during a retreat from the Scheldt River in Belgium, it appeared the wounded must be left behind. Mack managed, however, to get back across the river and save at least one wounded man. This particular act earned him the Distinguished Service Medal. Six thousand, three hundred of these were awarded in World War I, and one other to a Huron Countian — Marine Elton Mackin of Norwalk.

George Reed returned to Norwalk and lived in a one-room house on Gallup Avenue where he died Nov. 29, 1942. He is buried with his medals in the Centerton Cemetery north of Willard, near to several family members.

* * *

REMEMBER: My “Just Like Old Times” books are on sale at Colonial Flower and Gift Shoppe at 7 W. Main St. in downtown Norwalk. These preserve my earlier columns in permanent book form.

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.