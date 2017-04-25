Three big events planned this week in Norwalk

In this bicentennial year for the Maple City, every event will be just a little special.

It really kicked off last week with the Platt and Sally Benedict events — a wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday and a tree-planting event Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery and a special dinner and reenactment Saturday at St. Paul Episcopal Church.

The Norwalk Rotary Club will host its 18th annual Pizza Bake Off from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Norwalk High School. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger.

There will be pizza from six local restaurants — Domino’s, Pizza Post, Pizza Cravin’, Pizza Brothers, Pizza Hut and Cameo Pizza.

Funds raised will support the Rotary’s “Caring for Kids” programs.

The Huron County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet and awards presentation Thursday at Maple City Ice. There will be a mix and mingle at 5:45 p.m. with dinner at 6:30. This year’s theme is “Back to the Future.”

For more information, call the chamber office at 419-668-4155.

Up next will be Tool Time, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Norwalk Area United Fund.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Pickworth Building at the Huron County Fairgrounds. There are tools, raffles, beverages and a hog roast. It is a new location this year, which should mean more space to get around and enjoy the afternoon.

The grand-prize winner will have the choice of one of three prizes valued at $5,000 — a Stihl Tool package, a grocery package or an automatic standby generator. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available from any United Fund board member or at the United Fund office, 2 E. Seminary St.

Come on out and support the United Fund, which already is at 97 percent of its campaign goal. The United Fund raises more than $1 million every three years, thanks to events like this. There are 37 funded programs and grants for 2017.

Plans already are in the works for this year’s Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade.

It will be the 47th annual event hosted by the Lions and local historian and Norwalk Reflector columnist Henry Timman will be the parade marshal.

“I am really happy about that (Timman) with the bicentennial theme,” parade organizer John Flickinger said. “I think he is honored and that is great.

“We’ve got he Clydesdale horses coming. I think it’s their 100th anniversary celebration. It’s obviously going to add a whole lot to the parade. We sell raffle tickets and this year the proceeds to the Firelands Historical Society. They need a new roof on the Laning Building. We always give 100 percent back to to community.”

There will be a new twist to this year’s parade as a four-mile run will be held in Norwalk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Runners will finish in front of the crowds lined up for the parade on Benedict and Norwood avenues and Fair Road.

“I think the race is kind of fun and it will be a nice fundraiser for the scholarship at St. Paul,” Flickinger said.

“It really is a big deal. Its huge and people just turn out for it. The bicenternnial committee has all kinds of things going on at the end of the parade. They are doing a great job and we are doing the parade. I think there is going to be a fly-over this year. That is the rumor.

“The Clydesdales are huge. They are going to be in town a couple of days. I think we will see a lot more excitement. We haven’t done it for 200 years, but we (the Lions) have done it for 47 and I know it (the parade) was going before that.”

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.