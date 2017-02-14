This is one job I'd really like to have

I had a $20 bill and handed it to the young man. I know admission is $4 for adults, so I expected $12 in change. He gave me $16 and I did a double-take. I wanted to give him $4 back, but he wasn’t sure why. Jody told me to keep walking so I did.

She had a simple explanation — the young man charged us $2 each as senior citizens.

I thought it was pretty funny. Not so much for Jody. I think he just felt sorry for her.

I got a letter in the mail last week with my Golden Buckeye Card. I will hit the magic 60 in a couple of weeks and I knew my card was coming. Anything that can save me money is a good thing.

When I buy anything I always ask if there are any discounts. My AAA card has saved me quite a bit of money over the years.

For those who want no part of being 60, the letter that comes your Golden Buckeye Cart tries to ease the pain.

This is what is says:

Golden Buckeyes:

• Are inspired by their age and ability, not defined by it;

* Are respected members of their communities who continue to grow, thrive and contribute;

• Make smart decisions to improve and maintain their health through the lifespan;

• Leverage their power as consumers and expect excellence; and

• Strive for the highest quality of life for themselves and others.

Blah. Blah. Blah.

Hey, you are getting older. I look at it this way; I am one year closer to retirement.

Of course, the way Social Security is going I’m not so sure how secure I can feel.

You are eligible for Social Security at 62, but you can’t get Medicare until you are 65. They tell you to wait as long as you can to take Social Security so you can get the most possible. I think they want you to wait until you die so they don’t have to pay you anything.

Reflector columnist Richard Armbrust, the voice of the older community, has been retired for years as a school administrator.

He was talking one time and complaining about being on a fixed income. At least you have an income, I told him. There are a lot of people out there who don’t.

I find myself thinking more and more about retirement. I wouldn’t have to get up every morning and go to work. I wouldn’t have to take phone calls at night and on the weekends. I wouldn’t have any stress. Life would be great.

I remember talking to a friend about his retirement. He had a big job in the public eye and everything he did was newsworthy. After retiring he stepped back and just disappeared.

It was great, he said. Nobody bothered him. Nobody called. Nobody needed him to run the show.

But after awhile that was the problem. Nobody bothered him. Nobody called. Nobody needed him to run the show.

He went from a somebody to a nobody. After the initial shock he realized that was not a bad thing. It took some time to step back and just relax. And now he’s doing a pretty good job of it.

That’s the kind of job I’m hoping to get some day.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.