Another wonderful, eccentric friend has passed suddenly

And, I am very sorry to say, it is going to keep happening.

Another one of my friends has died.

It is a reflection of the times we live in that I learned about his passing by text message. I was hundreds of miles from home, wrestling my ski gear out of a car near the top of a mountain in Colorado when my phone dinged. “Turbo passed away this morning,” the text said.

At first I was confounded by the message. I thought perhaps it was some sort of code. Or a joke or something.

The only “Turbo” I know is my old friend Mike Turbeville in Jackson, Mississippi. But it couldn’t be him, I thought. He’s younger than me. And there’s nothing wrong with his health.

But it was true. My 66-year-old friend had gotten up early last Monday and gone to the gym for a workout. When he got home, he declined his wife’s offer to make him breakfast. He said he was not feeling well. He sat down, clutched his chest and said he thought he was having a heart attack. Seconds later, he was gone.

I think the main reason my brain wanted to argue with the facts is that I could not imagine a world without Mike Turbeville in it.

He’s a friend from my Norwalk Furniture days. He sold the company’s products and, for many years, its retail franchise across North America. You may not know him, but if you were a Norwalk Furniture employee you should know that he believed in you and what you were doing and shared that belief with a passion unmatched by anyone.

We worked together a lot. He scheduled more training classes for his retail customers than all the other Norwalk sales representatives combined. And the only person he would allow to do that training was me.

He estimated that he had attended more than 50 of my training sessions. Usually we would room together. And entertain his customers together. And eat three meals a day together.

He had a great sense of humor and more friends than anyone I know. I had a rule of thumb that said if we were working together anywhere south of the Mason-Dixon Line —f rom Gulf Shores, Alabama to Galveston Texas, from Nashville, Tennessee to Baton Rouge, Louisiana — we would run into someone who knew Mike Turbeville. Two years ago, when I told him I wanted to attend a sold-out LSU football game, he hooked me up with a Louisiana state senator who gave me a free ticket and sat beside me on the 40-yard-line.

He was smart and funny and wore his heart on his sleeve. Countless times I saw him chatting with someone he had just met, telling them of some family issue or his recent prostate exam or some similar personal thing. People loved him for it.

He was opinionated and eccentric and believed in several wild conspiracy theories.

But last March when I was having open heart surgery, Mike Turbeville wanted frequent updates on my condition. And every day for three weeks he texted to share with me the prayer he had offered on my behalf that day.

He paid me more compliments than any man I’ve ever known. He always mentioned me among his circle of special friends. And I know he would have done anything for me.

That’s why last Wednesday morning — just a few hours after I got home from nine days away — Char and I set out by car for Jackson, Mississippi and Mike Turbeville’s funeral. I don’t have many friends like him, and I know he’d have done the same for me.

We spent 26 hours in the car and just five hours at the funeral and reception.

It was worth it, if only to see the overflow crowd of friends in the big church auditorium and the outpouring of affection for the deceased. The minister there assured us all that because of his faith “Mike is as alive today as he’s ever been.” And he shared with us the very last words the inimitable Mike Turbeville would ever utter. He said to his adopted son, “Cody, I love you.”

Everybody should have a friend like that. I will miss him.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.