Oklahoma: 3 fun stops, 1 profound experience

Just after I crossed into the state from Kansas, I detoured to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

It is hard to think of a superstar today with the kind of worldwide attention and affection enjoyed by Will Rogers in the 1930s. He was everywhere, working as a stage and motion picture actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator.

Along the way, he became one of the most beloved Americans ever. He was talented and funny and perceptive in a way in which everyone could relate.

The memorial museum in Claremore does a nice job commemorating Rogers’s amazing life. It was the first of the fun things I did in the Sooner State.

Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City was another fun stop. That’s because, out of sheer luck, one of the world’s great touring exhibits was on display last September when I was there, Da Vinci: The Genius.

The name says it all. Da Vinci defined the word genius. And the museum’s galleries showed it in stunning glory. Here’s Leonardo’s wooden mock-ups of everything from fire rescue ladders to flying machines. There’s a room full of anatomical drawings, done 500 years ago; advanced for the time and accurate to this day. Here’s his famous Vitruvian Man drawing, finally explained so I could understand it.

And, oh yeah, there’s an entire huge Mona Lisa room. A dozen drawings to get the eyes right. A dozen more for the lips. Four or five virtually finished versions to get the colors right. A couple considerably larger than life size just to dazzle the viewer, I guess. It was worth the admission just to be surrounded by Mona. Fun.

As you know, I also like a little physical challenge in each state. Bluff Creek Park in Oklahoma City provided it nicely, thank you. The park features miles of single track (i.e. really narrow) mountain bike trails, full of hairpin turns, elevation changes, wooded surroundings and technical challenges. I had my bike with me and enjoyed a morning on it in Bluff Creek Park.

But never mind those three fun things. The reason I would implore any American to visit Oklahoma City is the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. I went twice while I was in town and was equally moved each time. It is an amazing experience of the most emotional kind.

On April 19, 1995 at 9:01 a.m., a man named Timothy McVeigh detonated a rental truck full of explosives in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. It destroyed the entire face of the high rise office building and killed 168 people, including 20 children dropped off minutes before at the building’s day care.

Now there is a park occupying the exact footprint of the destroyed building. It features a beautiful reflecting pool in the area that used to be 5th Street, where McVeigh parked his murderous truck. The pool is entered and exited through the Gates of Time; one inscribed simply 9:01 to indicate the last minute of peace in Oklahoma City and the other inscribed 9:03, the first minute of recovery. Adjacent to it, where the building once stood, is the Field of Empty Chairs, one for each person killed that day—148 adult-size chairs and 20 child-size. It is a heart-stopping visual.

And the museum brings it all to life with the most amazing stories of heroism and bravery and goodness to balance the horror of what happened.

There is a room where they play an actual tape recording of the bomb exploding.

Another room has mangled artifacts created by the explosion.

Others have photos of the devastation and tributes to the police and firefighters and volunteers.

There is the actual key and rental contract for McVeigh’s rental truck as well as a signed receipt for the fertilizer used as the explosive. McVeigh’s getaway car—the entire actual vehicle—is in the museum as well as recorded conversation between the state trooper and dispatcher as the trooper apprehended the most wanted man in America for driving with no license plate on his car.

I can see I am not doing it justice with this description. Just know that I have never seen anything like it and was moved tremendously by the experience. If you ever get the chance to see it, go.

For a little sense of what the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum are like and how I reacted to them, check out my short YouTube video above. I think you will be richly rewarded for your short investment of time.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.