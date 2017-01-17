Not everyone considers 1964 'the good old days'

In particular, we often have a longing for the good old days.

The so-called good old days were different years with different meanings for different people.

For me, the year 1964 would have to be on my list.

I was in my last year of high school. I was having fun with my friends. I had a driver’s license. I had a girlfriend. I had few responsibilities. I had life’s opportunities spread out before me.

A pretty good year, wouldn’t you say.

That’s why I was so surprised by a “Blast From The Past” feature in this newspaper a few weeks ago. In fact, I did a literal triple-take, such was my certainty that I must be reading the headline and story incorrectly.

The item, culled from the Reflector archives, quoted a headline from its November 15, 1964 edition: “Integrate or lose VFW backing, choice faces Norwalk Majorettes.”

See what I mean? That couldn’t be, could it? I mean, if a Norwalk organization was being told it had to integrate then it must have been segregated. In 1964? In Norwalk? Majorettes?

1964 was just the other day, for heaven’s sake. This sweet little town had to be over racism by then, didn’t it?

Here’s what the story said.

“Allow racial integration of the unit or lose a home — that is the option facing the Norwalk Majorettes,” the article began. “The group was given this ultimatum last night by…Firelands Post 2767 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The veterans, in their regular meeting last night, voted to sever all relations with the Norwalk Majorettes if the present policy is continued.

“Although claiming not to be sponsors of the (Norwalk Majorettes) marching unit, the Firelands Post has permitted the use of its hall for training sessions of the group…and has underwritten transportation expenses to VFW convention marching competitions.

“The action…was prompted by…racial discrimination charges against the Majorettes (stemming from) the refusal of application by two black children.”

A Port Clinton man named Don McNeil and his wife were co-instructors of the Norwalk Majorettes. At the VFW meeting, McNeil reiterated his stand that “he would not integrate the unit.”

So there you have it. Racial segregation in Norwalk. As recently as my senior year in high school.

It just goes to show that one man’s good old days — mine — are another man’s heartbreak when someone tells his little girl that she cannot put on sparkly clothing and white boots and twirl her baton with the other girls because of her skin color.

Then again, November, 1964 was just one year removed from the assassination of President John Kennedy. And it was just four years prior to the assassination of Martin Luther King who undoubtedly would not have been surprised by any of the ways some Americans could discriminate against people of color.

For many years now, when someone complains about some minor personal hardship — the challenges of raising children, for instance, I tell them: “Don’t forget, these are the good old days.”

I guess I have always known that is not completely accurate. Instead, I should probably paraphrase the famous Charles Dickens quotation: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

For me, a hard look at 1964 proved that to be true.