Norwalk cemetery has memorial for woman who died in service to this country in 1921

In Section 18 of Norwalk’s Woodlawn Cemetery is a monument with this inscription: CENOTAPH — LILLIAN M. FURNISS DIED IN NAZARETH PALESTINE. 1875-1921. Lillian was not a military heroine, but she did live and die in the service of her country. But, who was she and what was her story?

Lillian was born January 1, 1875, at Havana in southwest Huron County, a daughter of William F. Furniss and Barbara Hildrebrand. She attended the village school and was quite skilled in drawing and very interested in doing so. For a time after finishing school, she became a teacher but soon enrolled in an art school at Ada, Ohio.

She first opened an art studio in Chicago, then in New York City, and finally in Seattle. She enrolled with the Red Cross when World War I broke out, and in 1918 was sent to Europe to do reconstruction work in France. After that she worked with Red Cross in Serbia for a year, and at the time of her death in 1921 had been in the Near East for a year. Her last employment was at the American Consulate in Jerusalem. Her future plans were to locate to India in the fall of 1921.

While on a short vacation, she headed through Palestine toward Damacus, Syria. After a visit to Mount Tabor, she and two Franciscan priests were returning to Nazareth on horseback. An English military motor lorry approached them from behind, and Miss Furniss’s horse shied and threw her to the ground in front of the lorry. She was run over by the lorry and died in a few minutes.

The area then known as Palestine was not modern, and there was nothing to be done except to hold a service at the British Military Hospital the next day, with burial following at the Protestant Cemetery in Nazareth. Now the family could have the remains shipped back to Norwalk, but that was almost impossible in 1921. Lillian’s memory was perpetuated by her family placing the cenotaph in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Because Lillian had money in the bank and pay due her from the U.S. Government, an estate was administered for her in Huron County’s Probate Court, her home of record. She had small accounts in banks in both Paris and Cairo, and after all bills were paid, her siblings shared the remainder.

I note above that Huron County was Lillian’s home of record, but when she applied for a replacement passport in 1920, she stated that she was born in Toledo, Ohio, and that that city had been her parents’ residence. She also stated she was born Jan. 1, 1885 in Toledo, despite her very evident birth record on file in Huron County’s Probate Court, showing that she was born Jan. 1, 1875 at Havana in Huron County. But, I suppose she wasn’t the first person who wanted to become ten years younger!

On the Internet, one can view a couple of her paintings, and she appears to have been an artist of some ability. A collateral descendant of hers owns one of her works and told me that she knows of others. If you happen to find one of her signed paintings among your souvenirs, hold on to it. It is part of a long story.

