'New' town hall was a landmark at intersection of Route 20 and Hartland Center

The brick building shown in the accompanying photo from 1895 was a true landmark at the intersection of Route 20 and Hartland Center Road, having stood there since 1870.

Before I go on, I should explain something about the community’s name. The intersection described above is the center of Townsend Township and my family and others always spoke of it as “The Center.” However, the former post office was called East Townsend because there also was a Townsend post office in Sandusky County. So, when I think of the place, I think of it as Townsend Center.

The brick Town Hall was built in the summer of 1870, with Edwin Kinney of “The Center” as architect and general contractor. His chief mason was Jonah Champion Bartow, a master mason who also lived in Townsend Township. Jonah was usually referred to as “Champ” Bartow, and he was a first cousin to a great-grandfather of mine, who also dwelt in Townsend at the time.

This town hall may have been the finest in the county when it was built, and quickly became a center of community activities. An 1873 article in the Norwalk Reflector had this to say: “At the Center, the most prominent object is the new Town Hall, which is really a fine building and a credit to the town. It is built of brick, two stories high, and cost in the neighborhood of $5,000. Thursday evening a festival was held in the hall by the Methodists. ...”

At this time in 1873, the Methodist church stood at the northwest corner of the public square and the Baptist church stood at the northeast corner. Neither shows in the accompanying photo, but one can see the two-room school which stood on the square to serve the children in Townsend Center and the immediate vicinity. Eventually all school activities were centered at the brick school building which still stands south of the Collins Cemetery. The churches were razed long years ago.

The Townsend Fire Department was formed in 1945 but there was no building for equipment. The following year, an addition was made to the Town Hall for the fire department and served the community well for many years. However, time and the elements took their toll on the town hall and the fire station stayed the same size while equipment grew larger. I wouldn’t be surprised that the 1870 bricks were made locally and were not of the highest quality, and I suspect that the Hall was sandblasted and cleaned several years ago. If so, that procedure is infamous for knocking off any protective coating from the bricks.

The public square at Townsend Center was given to the community by members of the Kneeland Townsend family, who platted the village lots around it. Their gift allowed that any church organization and any school or schools could be built on the grounds.

