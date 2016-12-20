BUSEK: Columnist's super moon is year-end hiatus

I have my own Monday newspaper columnist version of the Super Moon.

It is the rare Year End Hiatus. It occurs once every six or seven years when there are Christmas and New Year’s holidays on consecutive Mondays.

That means there is no paper on those days. And, hence, no Monday column.

In other words, this is my last column of the year. I’m off until 2017, baby!

It’s not that I don’t like writing this column every week. It’s just that I enjoy the novelty of not doing it once in a while.

Besides, 2016 was quite a year in the Busek household. See if you don’t think I’ve earned a couple of Mondays off.

January: I worried away most of the month anticipating an appointment with my cardiologist. Two years earlier he confirmed that I had a diseased heart valve. I was sure at this January appointment he was going to prescribe surgery to replace it. He did. He said two parts of my aorta needed to be fixed, too.

February: Cleveland Clinic appointments, tests and more anxiety made this month a blur.

March: Eight hours in surgery, a seven inch hole in my chest, six days in the hospital, three important body parts switched out for new ones and one wife eligible to apply for sainthood after helping me through it highlighted the third month of 2016.

April: I celebrated my birthday as we all should — by being alive.

May: I began attending cardiac rehab sessions at Fisher-Titus. I assumed it was going to be some baby version of going to the gym. But it turned out to be 90 minutes, three days a week of working really hard: walking on a treadmill, straining my arms and legs on a stationary bike, pushing and pulling and lifting heavy things, stepping up and down over and over, alternating on an elliptical and a rowing machine. Eventually I got to where it no longer completely kicked my butt. And I still go two days a week. It’s a great workout. And there is always a medical professional within easy resuscitation distance—just in case.

June: I did a 5K footrace this month, just 90 days after my surgery. Okay, it was part of a Disney cruise. And I was incredibly slow. But still I had the sense that Mickey and Donald were proud of me.

July: I got back in the adventure travel business. You know all about it, of course. But it was memorable for me to head out for a 16-day, seven-state, 5,000-mile driving trip punctuated by hikes up mountains and fire towers, bicycling in searing heat, visiting three national parks and walking across the Mississippi River headwaters.

August: More adventure travel, this time to Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Bigger mountains, kayaking and rafting and a couple of up-close moose. Not for the faint of heart, which, at last, I was not.

September: I taught two little boys to ride their bikes without training wheels. This may not sound like much, but it was a very aerobic activity for the running-along-beside guy. And, oh yeah, I adventured in four more states on a 10-day trip: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. I drove roundtrip from Ohio again. Solo.

October: Char and I drove to Florida with a stop at Ohio University Homecoming on the way. I had season tickets and did not miss any of the six OU home football games this year. I went to the away game at Kansas in September, too. Fun.

November: I began what I thought would be innocuous treatment of the skin on my face and head, sun damaged over a life of careless exposure. I applied a cream which, over the course of a full month, made it look like I had stuck my head in a blast furnace. At one point it got bad enough that, as we approached a restaurant, Char said: “Do you think you should maybe wear a hat inside? I mean, people are trying to eat in there.” The good news is the treatment worked. They still don’t card me when I go to buy a beer, but quite a few of the age spots on my head are gone.

December: As I mentioned, I am getting in the holiday spirit by taking the next two Mondays off. However, don’t think of it as me shooting you my version of a Super Moon. Rather, please know how much I value your interest in and support for whatever is going on in this space all the other weeks of the year. Merry Christmas.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.