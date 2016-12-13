BUSEK: Lots of adventure on No. 42 in Alaska

As you may have read a couple of weeks ago, I like Alaska very much. It is wild and beautiful and unique.

And there is so much to do if your idea of a vacation is to be active outdoors.

Char was with me, and we made Anchorage our home base.

Half the population of the state lives in Anchorage, but it is as easy to get around as, say, Mansfield. We drove from our hotel on the edge of town into the city each day for fun and meals.

In fact, our very first day took us downtown to Pablo’s Bicycle Rentals where we rented a tandem bicycle to ride what must be one of the wildest and most scenic urban bike paths in the U.S. — The Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

If you doubt my claim of “wildest” then you have never been on that trail to confront a bull moose. We were on it twice, and each time we were close enough to a huge-antlered bull moose to be a little nervous. The good news is that we were also close enough to get some nice pictures and video which you can easily see yourself (more about that later).

The “scenic” claim can not be disputed, either. The trail runs beside the glassy-surfaced Cook Inlet, through pretty woodlands with the Chugach Mountains handsome in the distance.

I went to Alaska expecting some good seafood, and we found a quirky little bar — F Street Station — that provided three of the best seafood meals I have ever eaten. That’s right: there are probably 50 or 100 restaurants in Anchorage, but we had dinner at the same one THREE times. I had the steamed clams twice and will probably dream about them all winter. Fresh clams, savory broth, French bread…so good.

It’s a long drive to get anywhere in Alaska, of course. But the highways that take you there make the miles melt away. For instance, we were on The Seward Highway for a few hours on several of the days we were in Alaska. And the views from it are extraordinary. I took more pictures, shot more video, stopped at more turnouts and exclaimed about the beauty more than any road I can remember. Then we would go back the next day, and I would repeat the process.

A turnoff from the Seward Highway took us right through a mountain via the Anton-Anderson Memorial Tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in North America. It is 2.5 miles long, and the road runs literally on top of the railroad tracks. It is a narrow, one-way passage, and you have to wait 15 to 30 minutes while cars or trains from the other direction clear the tunnel.

That tunnel is worth a tourist stop in itself, but we were using it to get to the little town of Whittier where we joined a small ship glacier cruise for the day. We got close enough to one of the glaciers that a crew member used a net to snag some of the floating ice that had calved from the vast, blue ice field. We got to hold some of it—pure water that had been frozen for hundreds of years of more — and the rest was crushed and served with our cold beverages.

We were there in August and went out to an Anchorage overlook one evening for sunset which, at that time of year, occurs about 10:30. The summer days are very long in Alaska.

On other days we drove to trailheads that took us to waterfalls and to the foot of the Byron Glacier (which has retreated more than a quarter mile in just the past few years).

And on our last day we took another long drive to the famous Kenai Peninsula for an afternoon of rafting on the Kenai River. It was scenic and memorable and I got to handle the oars for a few minutes. Fun.

All in all, it was a very satisfying adventure to our biggest state. And what a challenge to edit a week’s worth of action into a short video. But I did it in the hopes that you would join us for three minutes in amazing Alaska (see above). People who have watched it already tell me it’s good. Please take a look and judge for yourself.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.