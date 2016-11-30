Goes after rabbit, commits suicide

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 105 years ago:

Dead body of Erie County farmer is found in sheep pen

Saying that he would go out and shoot a rabbit and taking his shotgun with him, Ralph Dunham, sixty-one-years old, a well known farmer residing near Sand Hill, Erie County, left his home about ten minutes before the hour set for Thanksgiving dinner. After waiting until evening for him to return, his wife became alarmed over his prolonged absence and finally notified the neighbors, who began to search for the missing man.

The search, which was continued until midnight without result, was resumed Friday mornking, and along towards noon the lifeless body of Dunham was found in a sheep pen not more than a quarter of a mile distant from his home. The top of Dunham’s head had been torn off by a charge of shot from his shotgun and it was apparent that he had placed the muzzle of the gun between his eyes and had pressed the trigger with the toe of his boot.

Norwalk Red Men elected to office

The Cleveland, South-Western & Columbus electric railway ran three cars out of Cleveland, one car out of Norwalk and one car out of Mansfield on Thanksgiving Day to accommodate the Red Men who wished to attend their district meeting held at Elyria.

At the meeting three Nrowalk “warriors” were elected to office: Gus Miller as district deputy; G.R. Gregory, keeper of records; and W.D. Mayberry, keeper of wampum.

It was decided to hold the next meeting in 1912 in Norwalk.

Announcement

Miss Frances Rood, announced a sale of Christmas gifts beginning on Monday December 11, at her home, No. 12 State Street.

Book covers, card-cases, etc. done in carved leathers, inspiration mottos and verses, score and place cards, etc., hand decorated.

Miss Rood invites your inspection of these gifts, feeling sure they will help meet the demand for remembrances showing thought but costing little.

Leg is placed in plaster cast

Harry Bischoff, who sustained a broken leg about two weeks ago while engaged in digging a ditch at the Norwalk steel plant, and who, since that time, has been at the Norwalk hospital, is getting along as well as could be expected.

On Friday, the attending physician placed Mr. Bischoff’s leg in a plaster cast.

Celebrates his 89th birthday

Martin Harter, Milan’s well known and highly respected veteran druggist and the father of O.M. and Frank E. Harter, of this city, celebrated the eighty-ninth anniversary of his birth at his home in Milan Friday.

At 6 o’clock in the evening a sumputuous dinner was served, at which those present, besides the venerable Mr. Harter, were his daughter, Miss Emma Harter, who resides with her father, Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Harter, Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Harter and the following named members of Harter’s orchestra of this city: Miss Dorothy Loney, Miss Bess Roberts and James Fishwick.

Although old in years, Martin Harter is young in spirit, a fact which he displayed by playing a number of selections on the piano and violin during the evening.

