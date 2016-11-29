In 2007, we flew to Fairbanks and rode the train to places like Denali National Park and Anchorage.

We saw the Alaska Pipeline on a day tour.

We saw grizzly bears, Dall sheep, moose and caribou on a day-long trip into Denali.

We saw America’s tallest mountain from the ground and out the window of a single engine airplane.

Char panned for gold, and I hiked with a group for a mountaintop picnic.

We saw whales from the deck of the 70 person ship that we lived on for three days in the Alaska fjords.

We walked all around and hiked half a mile above the city of Juneau, a town a little bigger than Sandusky. Along the way we posed for a picture in front of the state capitol building, an edifice a little larger than Main Street School here in Norwalk.

We have never done one of the ultra-popular Alaska cruises from Vancouver or Seattle. But the things we did on our 2007 trip are basically what people do as excursions from those big cruise ships. We just did them on our own. Less crowded. A lot.

But we went back to Alaska last August. We missed a lot the first time. And there is a good reason for that. It is because Alaska is unlike any other state.

For starters, it is unbelievably big.

You are familiar with Texas, right? It takes days to drive across Texas.

Alaska is twice as big as Texas. Twice. In fact, it is as big as Texas and the next several largest states put together. It is 14 times bigger than Ohio. It is 1/5 the size of the entire rest of the USA.

Starting at the northern border of Alaska, you could drive a distance equivalent to the mileage from here to Key West. And you would still be 200 miles short of the state line.

Perhaps you would rather drive east-to-west across Alaska. Great. You are looking at 2,400 miles — like driving from here to California — to get from one border to the next.

Really, it is a huge state. In a restaurant we went to they offered a regular portion and a Texas-size portion. The Texas-size portion is considered the small one.

And listen to this: Alaska is the northern-most (duh!), western-most (further west than Hawaii) and eastern-most state (the islands in the Aleutians extend across the 180th meridian, putting them in the Eastern Hemisphere—closer to Tokyo than to Anchorage).

The glaciers in Alaska by themselves would cover almost the entire state of Ohio.

There is only one person for every 1.2 square miles. And more than half the state population lives in Anchorage.

There are a lot more men than women in Alaska. Of course, many of those men are, let’s say, a little different than your typical lower 48 guys. As a result, they have a saying that applies to women who go to Alaska in search of a man They say: The odds are good. But the goods are odd.

I guess we saw some of that. But the people we met were almost universally friendly and helpful. Anchorage was a very agreeable city. It was easy to get around, and there was so much to see and do.

So, as I said, we went back in August.

No mega-cruise ship this time, either.

But I believe we did more, saw more and had even more fun this trip.

I’ll tell you about this year’s adventure in a week or two.

I would do it now, but that would require an Alaska-size tolerance on your part for hearing about somebody else’s vacation.

Just can’t wait? Google “Busek Alaska” and you should see my latest adventure travel video. Watch it and you will understand why Alaska is one of my very favorite places.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.