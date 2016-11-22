Relatively speaking, we have it made. Be thankful.

As for me, a single sentence covers a lot of territory. That sentence is: “I am extremely thankful that I was born in the middle of the 20th Century.”

By definition, that means I was not born in any of the previous 40,000 years of human existence. Which, in turn, means that, relatively speaking, I have it made.

Take the richest people of ancient Egypt, the pharaohs. They reputedly had it pretty good, but my life span is expected to be twice as long as theirs. And if they lived long enough to get cataracts, they had to walk around blind. Whereas I, should I ever become afflicted, can get mine fixed. Outpatient.

Or take Christopher Columbus. When he left home he had a compass, a sextant and a spyglass. He was hoping to not sail off the edge of a flat earth. I, on the other hand, have a thing on my dashboard which tells me turn-by-turn how to get where I am going and what time I will arrive. I am positive I will not drive off the edge of a flat earth. And, because I made an online reservation, I know I will have a comfortable room and wi-fi when I get where I am going.

It took Platt Benedict weeks to get here from Connecticut. I am here already, of course, but I like that I can have breakfast at home, looking out my window at a snow-covered lawn and, that same day, have lunch in Florida, outdoors under a palm tree.

When Ponce de Leon was in Florida, he had to deal with oppressive heat, humidity and tropical diseases. When I am there, I just turn on the A/C. I can control the temperature of my living space to within a single degree. There are still too many diseases, but at least I will not get one of them in a swamp.

When Lewis and Clark were out West, no one heard from them for months. But when I traveled much of their same route last summer, I talked to somebody at home a couple of times each day.

Abraham Lincoln was alive just 160 years ago. And who knows how long he might have lived if he had been able to stay home and watch “My American Cousin” via DVR instead of going out to Ford’s Theater.

Lincoln’s Civil War photographer was Matthew Brady. It took a mule to lug his camera equipment around, and days to see if he got a good shot. I, on the other hand, can take pictures with a phone I carry in my pocket. I can instantly see whether that picture was, in fact, what I wanted to capture. And then I can share it with others — anywhere in the world, mind you — in a matter of seconds.

Shakespeare was a good writer. But he must have had to re-write. And what a pain that must have been. I’m no Shakespeare, of course, but I have re-written large sections of this simple story several times within a matter of minutes. The difference? Shakespeare had the quill. I have software.

I could go on like this forever, but you get the idea: practically everywhere we look, everything we have, everything we use are things that are nothing short of miraculous when compared to what people have had throughout history.

I'm thankful.

