The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector this week 152 years ago:

A good time

The Union men gathered into Whittlesey Hall on Tuesday evening last after the polls had closed to hear the glorious election returns that soon began to roll in.

The Hall was well filled below, while the gallery was devoted to the use of the Union ladies, who were present in large numbers, manifesting their joy on the occasion.

The returns soon began to come in, and joy and gladness reigned supreme. We never saw a better feeling set of men, and several left after all the returns were received that could be had, somewhat hoarse. It was an occasion long to be remembered.

The ladies of the Alert Club had prepared oysters and coffee in the Town Hall, and received a liberal patronage. Their gross receipts amounted to $110; the net receipts $75.

Fire

An alarm of fire was raised at about 7 o;clock Friday evening last. The fire proved to be in the Picture Gallery of Mr. Benham, over the First National Bank. The engine was got out and soon mastered the flames.

Much damage was done to the stock of Mr. Benham, and also to the building. The building belongs to Mr. B.

Fatal accident

A young man named Joseph Newman, of this place, accidentally shot himself yesterday forenoon, under the following circumstances:

In company with F.J. Rheinogan, he was rowing down the river in a small boat, on a ducking excursion. In changing his position in the boat, young Newman pulled his gun (a double-barrelled shotgun) towards him, muzzle foremost, thus discharging it.

The charge took effect in his abdomen, inflicting a mortal wound from which he died in a few hours.

As the gun fell from his hand, the second charge was, in some way, exploded, which struck him in the calf of the leg, inflicting a slight wound. His age was about 17 years. — Fremont Messenger.

Indebted

We are indebted to Mr. Matthias Hester, of Bronson, for a pumpkin weighing 73 pounds.

We are also indebted to Mrs. E. Stacy for some rice, potatoes and apples.

Arrest

We are informed that three or four copperhead scoundrels, residing in Seneca County, have been arrested for swindling unsuspecting drafted individuals out of large sums of money, giving them to understand that their influence will procure their exemption, or, in other words, they can easily obtain their exemption by a bribe of the Medical Board of the Provost Marshal’s Office.

One man, whose physical unfitness for a soldier was perfectly clear, was swindled out of four hundred dollars. The penalty for such offenses is severe, and as these individuals have been laboring for a two-fold object — money and political effect — we hope they may have justice dealt out to them to the full extent of the law.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok