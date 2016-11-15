Washington adventure: Hiking Mt. Rainier, biking San Juan Island

I understand it rains a lot, but it never seems to while I am there.

And it is so beautiful.

The Pacific Coast mountain ranges alone can take your breath away. In an airplane on a cloudy morning, it is thrilling to get above the clouds and see the tops of snow-covered ancient volcanoes all the way from Mt. Baker near the Canadian border to Mt. Shasta in northern California. Once you have seen that sight, you never forget it.

And to my eye, the most spectacular Pacific Coast mountain of them all is Mt. Rainier.

So that’s where I started my Washington State adventure last August, in Mt. Rainier National Park.

It was foggy and chilly and the Skyline Trail was painfully steep for the first half mile or so.

But within an hour everything got better. The sun came out. The day warmed. The trail leveled. And when I saw a group of backpackers beginning their two day climb to the 14,000-foot summit — whereas I was stopping at about 7,000 feet — I felt like I was on a stroll down Main Street by comparison.

When I reached my halfway-to-the-top destination, I got pretty much the same view as the people in the airplanes—snow-covered dormant volcano peaks far into the distance. Perfect Mt. Adams and blown-apart Mt. St. Helens were my closest neighbors, joining me above the clouds.

And, of course, I had a snowy owl’s view of the summit of Mt. Rainier most of the day.

There was, by the way, plenty of snow along the trail, even in early August. But it was much warmer at the lower elevations. And that meant the wildflowers were in bloom.

The famous naturalist John Muir once described those Mt. Rainier wildflowers as “the most luxuriant and the most extravagantly beautiful of all the alpine gardens I ever beheld in all my mountaintop wanderings.”

And I was there at their peak. Wow.

I don’t think I have ever shot more videos and photos in one day than I did on Mt. Rainier. Everywhere I turned was a picture.

And from there I went to a place I like just as much: Washington’s San Juan Islands in Puget Sound.

Of course, what’s not to like? The ferry ride from the mainland to any of the three popular islands — San Juan, Lopez or Orca — is memorable in itself. Deep blue water, mountain vistas, sailboats, impressive island homes, and saltwater breezes as you walk or lounge or dine on a huge, comfortable vessel. Fun.

This trip I went to San Juan Island. The main town there is called Friday Harbor and it is like a much larger, dressed up version of Put-In-Bay with more restaurants, art galleries and tourist activities.

I biked to all my favorite island destinations. To American Camp and English Camp where the Americans and British were garrisoned from 1860 until the early 1870s, waiting for the Canadian border to be officially established. To Lime Kiln State Park where you can watch for Orcas and bald eagles. To the harbor to watch the summer boat traffic. And to Mt. Young, from which you can see the Olympic Mountains on one side and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada on the other.

It’s a fun place.

And you can see it all — plus a bonus day of sea kayaking I did, plus Mt. Rainier and its wildflowers — on a short video I made. Watch it (above) and you too will be loving the Pacific Northwest.

