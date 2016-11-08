BUSEK: Guidelines to make every hotel stay more enjoyable

I have spent more than 100 nights in hotels, motels, lodges and cottages in the past couple of years alone.

And, as a public service, I would like to share some of my public accommodation knowledge with you.

We will be using my August stay at the Anaco Bay Inn in Anacortes, Washington as our prototype.

I stayed there because I could not find affordable lodging on any of the San Juan Islands, my destination.

Anacortes is sited on Fidalgo Island, adjacent to Puget Sound. The Washington State Ferries system has a terminal there. And the ferry trip to the San Juans is a great holiday activity in itself. So I was happy to make Anacortes my home base for three days.

I make virtually all my hotel reservations online these days. That’s how I found the Anaco Bay Inn, fairly priced with many favorable reviews.

My first floor room was ready when I arrived but as I lugged my two bags into it, I knew I would not be staying there.

It was the sound of an ice machine discharging its crystalline output into a storage bin that did it.

Never stay in a hotel room that is anywhere close to an ice machine.

The noisy clunking of newly frozen ice into a hopper goes on at regular intervals around the clock.

Also, two groups of people who use the ice machine often interrupt your sleep when you are situated near it. There are the people who are drinking or partying in their room. When they go for ice, they often continue their party right outside your door. The other sleep interrupters are the construction guys who fill their ice chests at 5:30 on their way to work.

So that ice machine alone was reason enough for me to relocate my room.

I feel the same about elevators. Too close to noisy groups of people coming and going at all hours. Plus, if you have a room next to the elevator shaft, you listen to constant hydraulic sighing day and night.

The two story Anaco Bay Inn did not have an elevator, so that was not an issue.

And, when I got relocated (by the hotel proprietor who seemed to appreciate that I was smiling and gentle in my request to change rooms) to the second floor, another of my common hotel concerns was eliminated: there was no room above me. Honestly, when I am lodged in a lower floor room, it is amazing how often what sounds like a circus tumbling act is housed above me.

As a bonus, from the second floor, I could see the masts of sailboats bobbing in the downtown marina.

And as a double bonus, the window in the room opened wide! Fresh air is a very desirable quality in any hotel room, and this one had it in spades. I did not close the window once in the 72 hours I occupied that room. (The window in my original first floor room opened as well. But the parking lot was level with it. No privacy. And when those construction guys finish filling their ice chests, the next thing they do is start their diesel pickups right outside your open window. Not good.)

I also try to be nice to the housekeeping staff. At the Anaco Bay Inn, for instance, each morning I told the cleaning guy to skip my room. I mean, really, I already had three sets of towels for my three day stay. And it just took a minute to make my own bed. It was very much like living at home — which is pretty much the goal of any road warrior.

He had to clean up after I left, of course. So I tipped him $5. I am big on tipping the people who clean my room. I always compare the housekeeper’s job — for which he or she usually gets meager wages and no tips — to the restaurant waitperson who we routinely tip $5 or more for bringing out our food and keeping our drink glasses filled. I would say the housekeeper’s job is about twice as difficult/nasty but I never end up tipping what they are worth. So I at least try to offer my gratuity in person with my thanks. I am pretty sure it makes their day. And I always feel good about it, too.

Because I am eccentric, I have about a dozen other hotel things I am picky about. But if you simply pay attention to the ones I just mentioned, you have a good chance to sleep well on the road.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.