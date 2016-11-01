From Monica to Billy Bush, we've seen it all

Seven days and counting to the Nov. 8 election.

Elections never are easy, especially at the national level. But doesn’t this one seem to be over the top?

Why would anybody want to run for president of the United States? It certainly isn’t for the money.

We have a millionaire (Hillary Clinton) running against a billionaire (Donald Trump). Both are past retirement age and both could just walk off into the sunset.

It’s been a brutal campaign. We’ve seen it all unfold right before our eyes from reliving Bill Clinton’s tryst with Monica Lewinsky to the “locker room” chat between Trump and Billy Bush.

This election would receive an “X” rating if it were a movie.

Why would somebody want to do this to themselves and their families?

There are a number of great races on the local level and Huron County Board of Elections Director Sharon Locke is encouraging people to vote early. Here is the schedule for early voting at the Huron County Board of Elections:

• Today through Friday — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two of the more interesting races are for Huron County commissioner where both are open seats. Commissioner Gary Bauer is retiring from his position, while Tom Dunlap is running for state representative.

In one race it will be Democrat Michael Nottke, a Lyme Township trustee, vs. Republican “Skip” Wilde, a former Norwalk city councilman and school board member. The other race will pit Terry Boose, who was term-limited after eight years as state representative, vs. newcomer Howard Smith.

The two winners will join Joe Hintz on the board.

Another key race will pit Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard, a Democrat, vs. Todd Corbin, a Republican. Corbin worked for Howard, but decided to step away and take a shot at the top job.

This one may be the closest race of them all.

Other races have Democratic Prosecutor Daivia Kasper vs. Republican newcomer James Joel Sitterly, and Republican recorder Jan Tkach against newcomer Marilyn Dillon, a Democrat.

There are three races on the state level, highlighted by Dunlap vs. Republican Dick Stein for state representative in the 57th district.

This race has received the most attention locally because of all the negative mailings and television commercials coming out of Columbus. Both have had visiting viewpoints in the Norwalk Reflector defending their positions. There is no question the Republicans have targeted this race with all of the money they are pumping into it. They want to keep the seat Boose has held the last eight years.

I would think this race is a wash in Huron County and should be decided by the people in Avon, a traditionally strong Democratic stronghold.

There are two Congressional races — Republican incumbent Jim Jordan vs. Democrat Janet Garret in the 4th District and Republican incumbent Bob Gibbs vs. Democrat Roy Rich and Dan Phillip in the 7th District.

Get out and vote. Let your voice be heard.

Joe Centers is Reflector Managing Editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.